$4 million in federal funds secured for Roseland Boys & Girls Club

Three Sonoma County projects will be getting a boost from the federal government, including $4 million for the Boys & Girls Club in southwest Santa Rosa and $1.3 million for the Providence Rohnert Park House project.

Rep. Mike Thompson announced the funding last week, part of a $6.8 million package that also includes $1.5 million to create a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 12, Highway 121 and Eighth Street East in Schellville.

Construction of the Roseland Boys & Girls Club, which will bring underserved children a teen center, a dance studio, an art and science/technology lab and a full-size commercial kitchen, is expected to be finished by next month.

The $4 million will support the construction of the gymnasium at the facility, according to a release issued by Thompson’s office.

The $1.3 million for the Providence Rohnert Park House Project is for the building of a 76-unit apartment complex on a vacant lot southwest of the medical center to provide permanent housing to homeless seniors, according to the release.

“Working with local Sonoma County leaders to identify projects that will help our community is one of my top priorities every year,” said Thompson.

The infrastructure bill passed the Senate by a vote of 68-29, with a House vote of 225-201-1. It now awaits President Joe Biden’s signature.

Thompson also helped secure $3.7 billion for the Emergency Relief Program for agricultural losses sustained in 2022 due to wildfires, drought, freeze and other natural disasters. “It also helps to stabilize rural communities and keep the agricultural sector strong, which is vital for maintaining a secure and reliable food supply for the country,” the new release states.

Thompson also announced $1,205,966 for UC Davis to acquire two new pieces of equipment to research grape smoke exposure in the region.