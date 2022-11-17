4 months later, no updates in case of missing Cloverdale man

A Cloverdale man, whose car was found abandoned and in flames in July, has now been missing for four months.

Detectives are still investigating the disappearance of Gregory Peterson, 62, who was last seen at 4 a.m. July 16 leaving his home near the 3000 block of Highway 128 in Cloverdale, said Sgt. Juan Valencia, with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

No updated information was available, Valencia said Thursday.

Police told The Press Democrat in August they suspected an acquaintance had asked Peterson for vehicle assistance.

His vehicle was found abandoned and on fire around 11:30 a.m. July 17 on Highway 101 north of Cloverdale, but Peterson was not found.

Peterson is white, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering up to $2,500 for information regarding Peterson’s disappearance.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Investigations Unit at 707-565-2185.

