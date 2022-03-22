4 more principals resign from Sonoma Valley Unified School District

Continuing a high administrator turnover rate, four Sonoma principals will be leaving their positions at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Rachel Galdamez, principal of Flowery Elementary School, and Jennifer Montgomery, principal of Prestwood Elementary School, will end their service in June. They were both hired into the district at the beginning of the school year. Galdamez replaced Esmeralda Moseley and Montgomery took over from Catherine Larkin.

Gennifer Caven, El Verano’s Elementary School’s principal, has resigned, but her roles was planned to be an interim assignment when she was promoted at the beginning of the current school year. She has worked for the district for 17 years in various teaching and instructional leadership positions.

Marc Elin, who has served for the past five years as director of Sonoma Charter School—a free K-8 school within SVUSD—also is departing at the end of the school year. Though part of SVUSD, the charter school is independent in the sense that it has a separate board, and its staff and teachers are not employed by the district.

They are part of a continuing trend of principals who have left the district in the past 2 1/2 years. Maite Iturri, who had served SVUSD for more than 25 years, resigned as principal of El Verano in August to become the district academic coordinator for Petaluma City Schools. The other principals who left include Albert Solorzano at Sonoma Valley High School, Mary Ann Spitzer at Adele Harrison Middle School, Jamie Lloyd at Woodalnd Charter School and Tom Stubbs, an interim principal at Sassarini Elementary School.

“I think it is important to understand that recruitment and retention of staff, particularly principals and teachers, is an issue that is impacting all schools and school districts in all areas—not only in our own county, but in our state and nation,” said Dr. Adrian Palazuelos, superintendent of SVUSD. “The pandemic has only exacerbated the issue. And the issue does not only apply to teachers and administrators. It applies to most all other positions in school districts, from bus drivers to custodians, to front office staff.

“The past two years have been unlike anything we have ever seen before. We have been pulled away from our core work, which is educating students in a classroom setting and doing everything we can to prepare them for the world that awaits.”

Palazuelos also says that staffing changes often are announced in school districts at this time of year.

“There are myriad reasons why a teacher or administrator might move on to the next point in their career,” he said. “While I can’t speak to individual situations, every employee has their own set of circumstances that guide these decisions. We, of course, remain focused on our ability to attract and retain the best educators for our students, and we are confident that this will continue. We set our standards and expectations high for our teachers and administrators because that is what our students and our community deserve.”

The Flowery, Prestwood and El Verano principal jobs have been posted. Two people will share Elin’s responsibilities at Sonoma Charter School. Catherine Stone, a recently retired superintendent and principal who also served as an SVUSD board member from 1996 to 2000, will become Sonoma Charter Schools’ interim, part-time superintendent, handling most administrative responsibilities. Another person will be hired to serve as principal, focusing on instructional leadership and receiving coaching on administrative matters for two years. The job will be posted this week and Stone will play an active role in the recruitment and selection process.

“The selection of Catherine Stone as the superintendent/coach was the magic element that creates confidence and assurance for the school going forward,” Elin said.

Stone’s two grandchildren attend Sonoma Charter School and this year she stepped back into the classroom there to cover a teacher on leave. She continues to serve in a team-teaching role.

“I’m proud of all my connections to Sonoma Charter throughout its 29-year history,” she said. “I remember attending the planning meetings before it was formally a school and celebrating its early successes as a SVUSD board member. I’m pleased that my professional experience as a superintendent/principal and superintendent of small California districts, including a charter district, is a great fit for me to provide interim support to the SCS principal and their development to become the school’s new director.”

Reach Dan Johnson, at daniel.johnson@sonomanews.com.