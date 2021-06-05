Subscribe

4 people, including 2 children, killed in crash north of LA

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 4, 2021, 8:11PM
Updated 1 hour ago

LANCASTER, Calif. — Four people, including two children, were killed Friday and third child was critically injured in a head-on crash between a car and a big rig in northern Los Angeles County, authorities said.

The truck and a 2019 Dodger Challenger collided shortly after 9 a.m. in Lancaster in the Antelope Valley, the California Highway Patrol said.

TV news footage from the scene showed a jackknifed big rig and a black sedan with severe damage on a road surrounded by .

The car's driver, a 62-year-old woman, died at the scene while three passengers, a 59-year-old woman and two boys ages 6 and 9, died at hospitals, KTLA-TV reported.

A 5-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition.

The truck driver, a 44-year-old man, had minor injuries.

It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the crash. Investigators hadn't determined whether factors such as speeding or alcohol played a role, the CHP said.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette