Four people were displaced Tuesday night after a fire left their Santa Rosa house uninhabitable, according to firefighters.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department was dispatched about 9:20 p.m. to a report of a chimney fire in the 4800 block of Lucy Court, off Hoen Avenue on the city’s east side.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw light smoke coming from the eves and front door of a two-story home, according to a news release from the fire department.

The residents of the home, who were awakened by fire alarms and had already evacuated, told firefighters their chimney was on fire. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters found the wooden chimney chase that surrounded the metal flue pipe for the gas-powered fireplace was on fire. As they worked to gain access to the fire, it continued spreading up the box toward the attic.

Fire crews contained the fire in about 30 minutes and prevented it from reaching the living area and attic, according to the release.

Firefighters remained at the area for about an hour as they extinguished hot spots, Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said.

The house’s exterior rear wall and living room sustained moderate damage, with about $65,000 in damage, according to the release.

Santa Rosa Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire, but it appeared that the fire began inside the chimney chase and was unintentional.

