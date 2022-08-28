4 run for 3 Cloverdale council seats in Nov. 8 election

Four candidates have qualified to run for three seats on the Cloverdale City Council on Nov. 8.

Those on the ballot will be incumbent Vice Mayor Gus Wolter, Brian Walker, Marjorie Morgenstern and “Walker” J. Thomas Rugino.

Incumbent council members Marta Cruz and Joe Palla have opted not to run.

Palla, who had previously served for many years on the council, was appointed to the his current seat to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of former Mayor Jason Turner in May 2021 for a term expiring in December 2022.

Wolter is running for his sixth term in office.

He was elected to the council in November 2000, and served until 2012. Wolter was reelected in 2014 and again in 2019 for a four-year term. He has served as mayor for five one-year terms, most recently in 2020.

Wolter has chaired the Mayor's and Council Members Association of Sonoma County and served on the board of the Sonoma County Tourism Bureau.

No autobiographical information was immediately available for the other candidates on the city’s website or on social media.

Also on the ballot will be a measure asking if the voters want to ban fireworks in the city, as well as the election of a city treasurer.

The Nov. 8 election will be consolidated with the general statewide election, according to the Cloverdale City Clerk’s Office.

