Four Santa Rosa residents were arrested Monday night in connection with separate gang-related shootings that left two teenage boys dead in a little over a week, police said Tuesday.

The arrests came after three other Santa Rosa residents, including two teenagers, were taken into custody last week related to the first of two fatal shootings in the city, a June 16 drive-by that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy on Corby Avenue.

On Monday, Santa Rosa police arrested three juveniles on suspicion of homicide in the second shooting, which occurred Saturday and killed a 15-year-old boy on Blacksmith Way, Santa Rosa police Lt. Chris Mahurin said Tuesday.

Las Vegas Metro Police Department officers also detained a 21-year-old believed to be the shooter in the June 16 shooting, he said.

Santa Rosa detectives, accompanied by SWAT and crisis negotiators, served an arrest warrant about 5 p.m. at a residence in the 500 block of Southwood Drive.

A 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy ― believed to be one of the shooters ― and a 16-year-old boy, who lived at the home, were detained without incident and booked into Los Guilicos Juvenile Hall in Santa Rosa.

Detectives searched the residence and did not locate a firearm, Mahurin said.

The 15-year-old had an outstanding juvenile warrant out of Solano County for violating his probation, which he was issued after committing a robbery armed with a knife.

None of the suspects’ names will be released due to their ages.

Santa Rosa police are working with the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office to file potential gang enhancement charges and are investigating the extent of each teenager’s gang involvement, though all three are believed to be part of the same gang.

At least one handgun believed to be involved in Saturday’s shooting was found that night, located under the 15-year-old boy who was shot. He died the following day at a hospital.

Police believe the boy had fired shots during the gang-related encounter. Investigators believe it began as an argument and escalated into an exchange of gunfire.

Two other teenagers had accompanied the gunshot victim during the encounter, Mahurin said, but police do not have plans to arrest them.

About two hours after Monday’s arrests, Las Vegas Metro police served a warrant on Kobi Benjamin, 21, who was found at a residence in the city.

Benjamin was arrested and booked into the Clark County jail on suspicion of homicide, with a gang enhancement. He is being held without bail and will likely be transported to Sonoma County for prosecution, Mahurin said.

This was the fourth and final arrest in the June 16 homicide, Mahurin said. Police arrested Anthony Vega-Rodriguez, 23; a 14-year-old girl; and a 17-year-old boy last week on suspicion of murder, among other charges.

Mahurin said Tuesday the two deaths didn’t seem related, though both involved gang activity.

There have been five homicides in Santa Rosa since Jan. 1. A juvenile was involved in four of them. In three, a child was killed.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.