Subscribe

4 stabbed in attacks at Los Angeles apartment and cigar lounge

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 11, 2022, 8:00AM

LOS ANGELES — Four people were hospitalized Thursday after a man allegedly stabbed his father and employees of a North Hollywood cigar lounge before being wounded himself, police said.

The man attacked his father at around 9 a.m. at an apartment complex in the Panorama City neighborhood, then carjacked a woman nearby and fled, police told KTLA-TV.

The car was found abandoned that afternoon with blood inside, authorities said.

The man then tried to steal a Humvee that was parked in front of a cigar lounge in the nearby North Hollywood area and stabbed two employees when they approached him before the owner stabbed him in self-defense, authorities and witnesses told KCBS-TV.

The man and the employees were taken to the hospital in serious condition, authorities said.

The man's father was in stable condition and was expected to recover, KCBS-TV reported.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette