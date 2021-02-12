Subscribe

4 to 6 million added to California's vaccine eligibility list

KATHLEEN RONAYNE
ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 12, 2021, 2:42PM
SACRAMENTO — California is expanding the list of people eligible for coronavirus vaccine by another 4 to 6 million people.

State Health Director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Friday that starting March 15 severely disabled people and those with health conditions that put them at high risk can get in line for shots.

Among those included are people with certain cancer, heart, lung and kidney conditions, as well as pregnant women, those with Down syndrome, organ transplant recipients and the severely obese.

California has been plagued by vaccine shortages and Ghaly acknowledged he’s not sure how long it will take for the federal supply of shots to meet demand.

