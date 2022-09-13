4 Windsor High students arrested in suspected gang fight at football game

Four Windsor High School students are among the suspects arrested in an investigation into what authorities believe were fights between rival gangs during an Aug. 26 Windsor High School football game.

The four students were arrested on campus Aug. 29 and 30, Windsor police said. Authorities did not release their’ names because they are juveniles.

Two of the four are teenage boys suspected of assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy. The other two are teenage girls suspected of battery, fighting in a public place and conspiracy.

All four were booked into Los Guilicos Juvenile Hall, the Windsor Police Department announced Friday in a news release . They were identified as suspects based on interviews and surveillance camera footage, police said.

Two adults also were arrested the night of the fight and were booked into the Sonoma County jail, according to police.

The fight, which officials believed to be related to a gang rivalry, broke out at two locations and involved 20 children and parents.

The first fight was near the high school’s front gate and was unrelated to the football game. It continued in the area of Binggelli and Starr View drives.

Two juveniles were hospitalized with non-life threatening injures. One suffered a leg injury and another who was hit with a blunt object suffered a cut to his head.

The adult suspects were identified as Windsor residents Lydia Garcia, 60, and Sophelia Gomes, 41, who were both arrested on suspicion of battery.

Staff Writer Colin Atagi contributed to this report.