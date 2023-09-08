4-year-old girl hit by car door dies in Oakland

A 4-year-old girl died six days after she and her father were struck by an open car door during a bike ride on Lakeshore Drive in Oakland, police and local groups said.

Maia Correia was initially cleared by doctors but the next day she was rushed to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland after losing consciousness, Oaklandside reported.

"On arrival, imagery showed a blood clot had formed between the brain and her skull," Maia's aunt Sheila McCracken told the news site. Two days later, the girl went into a coma, McCracken said.

The Oakland Police Department said the girl and her father were on the 1900 block of Lakeshore Drive just after 5 p.m. on Aug. 6 when they were hit by the car door.

"The impact caused an adult bicyclist and a juvenile who was being trailered on a tag along bike to fall off," the police report said. Maia was wearing a helmet, according to the report in Oaklandside.

Police said Maia "succumbed to the injuries sustained during the collision" on Aug. 12. The collision is under investigation, and anyone with information can call the police department's traffic investigation division at 510-777-8570.

When drivers swing their car doors into the path of a cyclist, it's often called "dooring." In response to Maia's death, the Oakland Department of Transportation posted videos online to show drivers how to prevent doorings. The department said it will be installing signs along Lake Merritt reminding people in cars to check for cyclists before opening doors.

Family, friends and community members gathered at a vigil for Maia on Wednesday. "We're here to protect our children and the city has chosen not to in this moment, and this happens all the time," Justin Hu-Nguyen of Bike East Bay told KGO-TV.

Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas called Maia's death an "unacceptable tragedy" in a statement issued Wednesday. "As a mother, my heart grieves with the family who lost their child and now lives with this unimaginable void," she wrote. "As a cyclist, I ride down Lakeshore and know first-hand how narrow the space is between your body and a car door." The councilmember called for expedited street safety projects including protected bike lanes.