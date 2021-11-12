4 years after Tubbs fire, Wikiup area family is battling its Santa Rosa contractor again

Four years after the Tubbs fire leveled their house just north of Mark West Springs Road — and 28 months after they signed with a Santa Rosa builder to replace it — the Ghigliazza family still hasn’t moved back home.

Instead, Angela and John Ghigliazza, along with their four sons, have spent the past four years living in Rio Nido, in a pair of cramped vacation cabins owned by her parents.

And while the family had hoped to be in their new home by Christmas, that has become a long shot.

Plagued by delays, work on the house ground to a complete stop in May, as relations curdled between builder and client.

The Ghigliazzas were one of at least 14 customers of American Pacific Builders, all Tubbs fire survivors, to experience significant problems with the contractor, as chronicled by The Press Democrat in July.

The couple essentially fired APB Aug. 24 by filing a cessation of work order, and they hired a new contractor.

APB fired back on Sept. 17, filing a mechanics lien claiming the Ghigliazzas owe the company $247,979.80.

A lien is a legal document reserving someone’s right to seek compensation if they haven’t been paid for their work. Liens provide important leverage to stiffed contractors and subcontractors.

The Ghigliazzas contend the lien filed by APB is groundless and erroneous.

“We don’t owe them anything,” said Angela. The couple believe APB and its owner, Steve Bates, took that step in retaliation for being fired.

The most immediate problem posed by the lien, for the Ghigliazzas, is that it shut off access to the construction loan that had been extended to them by Exchange Bank.

To keep the project going, they’ve been forced to borrow from Angela’s parents, and sold stock and other investments intended for later in their lives.

Among the terms of the loan: before Exchange Bank cut APB a check, a third-party inspector would first verify the percentage of work completed on the project. Bates signed an addendum to his company’s contract with the Ghigliazzas on Oct. 10, 2019, agreeing to those terms.

But in July 2021, APB informed the Ghigliazzas that, even though the job wasn’t yet 90% complete, it needed 100% payment or construction would halt. The builder was “asking for $220,000 for work that hasn’t been completed,” said John.

The following month, the Ghigliazzas fired APB, which placed the lien on their property 3½ weeks later.

“Anybody can screw with you and put a lien on your property,” said Angela. “You don’t even need documentation. But we need documentation and legal fees to get the lien lifted.”

Ever since the lien was filed, the couple has asked APB to provide them with invoices and other documentation that might explain how the contractor arrived at that $247,000-plus figure.

APB has been unable or unwilling to provide that documentation. Bates did not reply to a text or email asking for clarification. Nor did David Leonard, an attorney representing APB, directly answer the question Tuesday during a 10-minute interview.

Leonard sought to blame the Ghigliazzas for APB’s inability to itemize or account for the amount of the lien it had placed on their property. The Ghigliazzas, he complained, have “given us some accounting, they haven’t given us any accounting from the lender, and that’s what I’ve asked for,” he said.

“What I’m saying, did the owners have to make a separate payment application to Exchange Bank? How does that process work, what do they need for purposes of paying and do they pay the owners directly, or do they pay APB?”

Despite being repeatedly asked, Leonard would not or could not explain how APB came up with the $247,979.80 figure.

“It’s just garbage,” is how John Ghigliazza responded, upon hearing a recounting of the lawyer’s reasoning. “A business should have all the invoices they submitted and keep track of everything that’s been paid. They shouldn’t need have to pull anything from the bank.

“That’s on APB.”

He regards the lien, and the company’s nearly two-month refusal to explain how it arrived at that quarter-million-dollar figure, as “a stall tactic. They keep stretching this out, kicking the can down the road.

“I’m just floored that a company can’t explain how it arrived a number they believe they are owed,” he marveled. “I mean, you cannot make this s--- up.”

The Ghigliazzas are among at least six APB clients and subcontractors to file complaints against the company with the Contractors State License Board, which polices the construction industry in California.

Shortly after the Ghigliazzas fired APB, they were visited by an inspector from that board.