40 years later, New Yorker’s bagel shop in Sonoma still thrives

When former New Yorker Stuart Teitelbaum opened Homegrown Bagels just off the Sonoma Plaza in 1978, his credit was maxed out and his fingers were tightly crossed. Opening the first bagel bakery north of the Golden Gate Bridge was a gamble, but Teitelbaum was hopeful he had a recipe for success.

More than 40 years later, through floods, fires, earthquakes, power outages and now a global pandemic, Homegrown Bagels is something of a local institution — the longest continuously owned and operated cafe in the city of Sonoma.

“Of course it was super risky (to open),” Teitelbaum said. “I risked everything to open the doors.” Though bagels weren’t yet a staple in Wine Country, it didn’t take long for customers to return — again and again. Teitelbaum’s “toothsome” New York-style bagels, offered in a dozen varieties in standard and “Minnie” sizes, have been popular for generations of Sonoma Valley residents.

Babies get their first taste with Teitelbaum’s “teething bagels,” thin, crunchy, itty-bitty bagels with a hole large enough for little fists to easily grasp. “Puppies liked them, too,” said Teitelbaum, 72. They aren’t being made during the coronavirus pandemic, but when pre-COVID operations resume, the specialty bagels will return, free of charge as always.

The pandemic has taken a toll on Teitelbaum and his staff, particularly head baker Tony Peña, who worked nights for several decades before a new production schedule has him and his team baking throughout the morning and early afternoon.

“Normally my life is in the night,” said Peña, 57, who came to the United States from a small village in Jalisco, Mexico, when he was 16. He’d never tasted a bagel until he started work at Homegrown Bagels but, like Teitelbaum, now has one every day. And the taste? “It’s amazing,” Peña said.

In his 40 years with Homegrown Bagels, Peña has never missed a single day of work, even showing up hours after having his wisdom teeth pulled. “It’s the work ethic and the attitude,” Teitelbaum said.

For Peña, it’s the art of creating a perfect bagel with no shortcuts taken; even both sides of his bagels are seasoned. Whether producing plain, pumpernickel, poppyseed or jalapeno, care is given to each item. “Tony understands (customers) only get one, and that one matters,” Teitelbaum said.

“I have to feel proud of myself,” Peña said. “If I don’t do it (right), I don’t feel good.”

Bagels represent two days of work, first mixing ingredients and shaping dough, rising and then refrigerating overnight, finally boiling and baking the chewy bread. Although Homegrown Bagels now has specialty equipment for efficiency, in its earliest days Teitelbaum and Peña rolled and formed each bagel by hand.

Peña isn’t complaining about his change in work hours. He’s happy to produce bagels for his community, especially under today’s circumstances. The bagel shop has remained open as an essential business throughout the pandemic, although for takeout only.

During the earliest stay-at-home orders, only bagels and tubs of cream cheese were offered. “We didn’t slice a bagel, toast a bagel, schmear a bagel,” Teitelbaum said. He’s been able to resume menu items like the popular bagel sandwiches, and tried setting up a few outdoor tables. He quickly realized there was little time between customers to thoroughly clean tables, so he curtailed outdoor dining.

For Teitelbaum, a self-described “old hippie,” the loss of rapport with patrons is a source of frustration. He’s used to offering hugs and handshakes and holding conversations within his 40-seat cafe; not possible in the days of social distancing.

“It’s odd to barricade ourselves at the door to greet people there, wearing masks,” Teitelbaum said. “We were a social place.” In response to the pandemic, Homegrown Bagels now offers online orders, something encouraged by Teitelbaum’s adult children, ages 38 and 41. Teitelbaum is still working out a few glitches with the new enterprise.

He and his staff of about a dozen employees — affectionately called “The Hole Gang” — look forward to the eventual return of young families, teens on high school lunch breaks, and people of all ages gathering once again in the casual cafe or chatting in close lines, sometimes extending out the door. For now, three guitars and a lone ukulele available for play remain silent in the shuttered cafe.

Business is down about 30% to 50%, depending on the day. With schools closed, Homegrown Bagels isn’t providing bagels for its longtime client, the Sonoma Valley Unified School District. Hotels aren’t offering breakfasts, so that’s another contract on hold.