400 goats used to clear brush along Highway 101 in Sonoma County

Caltrans is using 400 goats to remove brush along a stretch of Highway 101 between Healdsburg and Geyserville as a way to prevent fires.

The firebreak project, along a two-mile stretch of highway between Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg and Canyon Road in Geyserville began on July 22 and is expected to run through the first week of August.

The herd will consume between an acre to an acre-and-a half of dry vegetation per day and stay on location until the brush is fully cleared, according to a Caltrans news release.

Temporary fencing was installed to secure the herd and a guard dog and goat herder are onsite to control the animals.

Caltrans said it has used goats to create firebreaks at other locations but never on this scale.

In May, goats were used to clear brush on the slopes near the entrance of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

"Sonoma County has gone through hell and back with these wildland fires, and now, emergency preparedness and prevention has become a part of our daily lives,” state Sen. Mike McGuire said in the release.

McGuire’s office collaborated on the project with Cal Fire’s Lake-Sonoma-Napa Unit and the North Sonoma County Fire Protection District.

No lane closures are scheduled but Caltrans advises drivers to use caution through work zones.

