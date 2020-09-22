49ers early opponents: Jets, Giants, jinx

We have figured out by now that the forces of nature are conspiring against us. A microscopic virus is shattering life as we know. Lightning rained down from the sky last month and ignited a complex of wildfires that will be the worst in history until 2021. The burning vegetation from those fires made our air almost unbreathable. Meanwhile, in other, more humid locations, hurricanes were forming to batter coastal cities.

Honestly, when you reflect on the entirety of human existence and the infinite ways we have devised to harm the other living things on the planet, the only reasonable question is: What took so long?

But even these natural calamities weren’t enough to satisfy whatever jinx is currently haunting the 49ers. No, the manmade world — the “built environment,” as my wife, the architectural historian, would say — is conspiring against this football team, too.

As the 49ers prepared to fly away for their East Coast game against the New York Jets on Friday, some sort of mishap occurred on the tarmac at San Jose International Airport.

“Yeah, the plane we were supposed to take out on Friday somehow, I don't know how, but someone crashed into it on the runway,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday. “People working, I guess. So, they dented it and we thought they were going to fix it, and then they thought it was not safe to travel.”

The 49ers were forced to shuttle from San Jose to SFO, where they caught a different charter flight. They had been scheduled to reach their hotel at 9 p.m.; instead, they checked in at 4 a.m. Saturday.

The trend continued Monday, when a mobile MRI truck assigned to help the 49ers evaluate players during their stay at the Greenbrier – the posh resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, where the team is lodging between consecutive games in East Rutherford, New Jersey – broke down and the team had to schedule later scans at a local hospital. True, head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch may have monkey-wrenched the truck to prevent the media from knowing the extent of recent injuries, but let’s assume it was an electrical short or something.

And sandwiched between those mechanical mysteries was a much larger setback for the 49ers. The field at MetLife Stadium wound up strewn with fallen Niners on Sunday. And they think that field was itself partially to blame.

By the time San Francisco had wrapped up its 31-13 beatdown of the hapless Jets, six 49ers had joined an already-impressive injury list because of leg injuries. This does not include linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who wound up with a deep thigh bruise.

Because of that balky MRI truck, the outside world isn’t sure how serious some of those injuries are. It sounds as though some may be minor. For example, running backs Raheem Mostert (MCL sprain) and Tevin Coleman (also a knee sprain) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle) should be back pretty soon. But D-linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas definitely tore their ACLs and are out for the season, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain.

Bosa’s injury is particularly devastating, because he is so good — perhaps the only guy who might steal a vote from George Kittle in a Best 49er vote. Garoppolo’s is scary, too, because he is a starting NFL quarterback, and we are trained to monitor their merest sniffles as if they are prized thoroughbreds.

There is no way to prove that any of these maladies are definitively tied to the surface at MetLife, a new FieldTurf Classic HD system (I’m not sure if HD refers to “hamstring destroyer”) installed in June. But the 49ers are convinced there’s a connection.

Most vocal was defensive end Arik Armstead, who, after losing two defensive line companions for the season, tweeted: “@nfl fix this trash met life turf . 2020 is so wack.” The Press Democrat has confirmed that 2020 is indeed wack.

Armstead talked about his concerns after the game, telling reporters, “I think the turf was pretty thick. Guys seemed to be getting stuck in the ground more regularly. A bunch of guys went down, wasn’t real fun to be a part of.”

Shanahan used the term “sticky” to define the turf. He meant that it was thick and spongy; players had a hard time getting free of it as they cut and planted. As Shanahan eloquently put it Monday, it was “gripping and stuff too much.” The 49ers are so hot over the state of the playing surface that Lynch complained to the NFL office about it Monday.

The league confirmed Monday that it had certified the field before the Giants-Steelers season opener. OK, but remember that it also certified every 49ers home game in 2016, when the surface at Levi’s Stadium was the scourge of the league.

Joe Judge, head coach of the New York Giants (MetLife’s other tenants) stuck up for his field Monday, noting that his team held several walk-throughs and two scrimmages there, then hosted the Steelers in Week 1, with no severed legs or mashed ankles to report. He’s also a Giants team representative. That turf would have to be obviously horrible, and he’d have to be very confident in his job status, to convince him to speak up.

The rash of injuries around the NFL (which included Judge’s best player, running back Saquon Barkley, who tore his ACL on Sunday) has many analysts wondering whether it’s the COVID-related disruption of this year’s offseason training schedule that is at fault, rather than any particular surfaces. Of course, both could be legitimate.

The MetLife situation would have been only a passing frustration, like the dented airplane and the glitching MRI machine, if the 49ers weren’t scheduled to play there again Sunday, this time against the Giants. That provides some real urgency for the West Coast visitors.

And it makes it more difficult to figure out who can play this week. Kittle, the brilliant tight end, is trying to come back from his own ankle injury. Shanahan said the 49ers will evaluate him Wednesday. It’s possible Mostert, Coleman and/or Jones could be borderline cases, too — and who knows, maybe Garoppolo.

But if George Kittle, who signed a contract this offseason that guarantees him at least $40 million, is a game-time decision Sunday, it seems reasonable that a substandard playing field might cast the deciding vote on whether he plays. Same for those other guys.

Hence the 49ers’ aggressiveness on this. When the natural and unnatural worlds are aligned against you, it’s easy to get a little shrill.

“We have to bitch a little bit about our unluckiness with injuries,” Shanahan said Monday.

He’s got a point. And I don’t think the coach was talking about the MRI truck.

