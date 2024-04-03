General admission for Greg Papa’s interview with Warner cost $75 plus a service fee of $6.88. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. and there will be open seating for the interview, scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Beer, wine and sparkling water will be available for purchase.

The Sonoma Speaker Series event featuring Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers will begin with a VIP reception, costing $150 plus an $11.90 service fee, at Hanna’s Legacy Center from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. on Monday, April 15. It will include complimentary beer, wine and appetizers; a meet and great with Warner; and reserved seating in the first five rows of the auditorium.

While raising her three children as a single parent in Southern California, Laura Warner discovered a way to keep them active and socially connected: football.

“Football was a great way for my mom to healthily keep us busy and find a group of kids that had the same interests,” said Fred Warner, one of her sons. “It also allowed us to develop relationships with other high-quality male figures — coaches and parents — that helped shape who we were as young men.”

Warner, whose parents divorced when he was a toddler, considers his mother the main influence in his life, noting that she made sacrifices for her children and emphasized the importance of hard work.

Her dedication and love provided a solid foundation for Warner, who went on to a stellar football career as a linebacker at Mission Hills High School in San Marcos, California, and Brigham Young University (BYU), where he earned a bachelor’s degree. He was chosen by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 2018 National Football League (NFL) draft.

Warner made an immediate impact on the 49ers, making 11 solo tackles and causing a fumble in his first game, the 2018 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. It proved to be a foreshadowing of much more success in his young career, including being named a team captain of the 49ers and a three-time member of the NFL’s All-Pro team.

Current NFL players selected Warner as the 15th best player of 2023 in the annual NFL Top 100 player voting.

He will be appearing in conversation with Greg Papa, the 49ers’ radio play-by-play announcer, at a Sonoma Speaker Series event on Monday, April 15, at Hanna Center.

“In the speaker business, it’s a lot about who you know in our well-connected community, and who they know,” said Kathy Witkowicki, co-founder and CEO of Sonoma Speaker Series. “In this case, a friend of mine in Sonoma is also a friend of Greg Papa. She opened the door for me to meet Greg, and then Greg opened it for us to meet Fred Warner.”

Witkowicki has requested them to focus on Warner’s personal journey.

“There will be some high school football coaches and players in the audience, so I’d like them to discuss Fred’s journey from playing Pop Warner football to signing with the Niners,” she said. “It’s not just about achieving the goal of playing in the NFL: It’s also about highlighting how he got there.”

Warner, 27, is enthusiastic about his upcoming appearance at Hanna Center.

“I’m looking forward to answering all and any questions that Greg Papa has for me,” he said. “I’m really excited about the event!”

Warner, 27, said that he dreamed of playing pro football ever since he was a little kid, but he didn’t recognize that it could become a reality until midway through his college career.

“College was amazing,” he said. “BYU was a great place for me to earn a degree and play Division 1 football. I was surrounded by a lot of like-minded individuals and got to walk onto a beautiful campus every day. I grew a lot as a young man and built a lot of long-lasting relationships.”

He chose to major in exercise and wellness.

“I obviously had aspirations to be a pro athlete, so learning about the body and how it functions helped me to be the best athlete I could be,” Warner said. “I still use the things I learned during college to this day in my job and life.”

After his junior season, BYU’s head coach, Kalani Sitake, told him that professional teams had graded where he would be taken in the NFL draft if he decided to forego his senior season, but added that it would ultimately be better for him to remain at BYU for another year.

“Safe to say, I made the right decision,” Warner said.

Although he had been a Dallas Cowboys fan, he was happy that the 49ers chose him in the player draft.

“It would have been pretty cool had the Cowboys drafted me, but being drafted by the 49ers was a dream come true,” he said. “Staying on the West Coast and being a part of the legendary franchise has been a super exciting thing to be a part of.”

Warner said he has “thoroughly loved” playing for the 49ers.

“The ups and downs in pro sports are very high and sometimes very low, but it’s all worth it, and so rewarding,” he said. “I can’t imagine being a part of any other franchise. I owe the 49ers everything for who they’ve allowed me to become.”

He regards being named a team captain as his greatest accomplishment with the 49ers.

“The fact that it’s a player-voted honor and that my teammates have voted for me to be a captain for the last four years makes it even more special,” Warner said. “I take great pride in leading my brothers day in and day out.”