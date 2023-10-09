49ers QB and fiancée share Bay Area beach engagement pictures

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and his fiancée Jenna Brandt picked a classic coastal California spot to celebrate their recent engagement — and added a little football flair too.

Purdy and Brandt, who got engaged in July in Florida, recently posted their beachy photoshoot near Montara State Beach in San Mateo County. The photos show Brandt, dressed all in white, and Purdy, casual in a tee and jeans, enjoying sunset on the beach. In a few of the shots, they opted for football-themed poses, including one of Purdy lofting a pass to his waiting partner.

"I get to love you forever," Brandt captioned the images on Instagram. "Purdy excited to get a new last name."

Like Purdy, Brandt was an athlete at Iowa State. She was a setter on their volleyball team for two seasons before transferring to Northern Iowa her junior year where she was a kinesiology major. Purdy, of course, was the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, giving him the infamous moniker of Mr. Irrelevant.

With a wedding on the horizon, Purdy will likely be considering a lifestyle change. During the 49ers season, he lives with a roommate.