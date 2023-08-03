SANTA CLARA — The 49ers’ quest for a relatively injury-free training camp has mostly been met with good news.

Brock Purdy is throwing the ball well enough that coach Kyle Shanahan has ceased to even worry about his surgically repaired throwing shoulder.

The Press Democrat’s Inside the 49ers blog

“That’s completely off my mind,” Shanahan said Thursday following a relatively brief 49ers practice. “He’s healed. He’s healthy. Guys have to get in throwing shape and they have to play and get used to that, but I’m not thinking about the injury anymore.”

Two players with extensive injury histories came back from the off day with different outcomes. Running back Elijah Mitchell is out a week or more with an adductor strain, but defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw continued an encouraging trend by participating in his seventh straight practice with no restrictions.

Mitchell, limited to four games and 45 carries for 279 yards a year ago with two MCL strains, also missed five games in a rookie season in which he set the franchise rookie record for rushing with 963 yards.

In what amounts to one game shy of a full NFL season, Mitchell has 1,242 yards rushing and a 4.9 average in 16 games in large part because of a second-effort style which may or may not set him up for unnecessary blows.

Running backs coach Bobby Turner said he’s had talks with Mitchell about protecting himself whenever possible, but conceded that’s not in his nature as a runner. Shanahan said the most recent injury isn’t related to taking punishment, and last year’s MCL strains came when his foot was planted in the ground and got hit on the knee.

“You can’t change your style — that’s what makes him great — but I don’t think that’s what gets him hurt, either,” Shanahan said. “I hope we can find the secret ingredient as we go.”

Mitchell’s injury gives second year backs Jordan Mason and Ty Davis-Price a handful of practices to insert themselves into the picture, and both have a much better grasp of the offense than they did a year ago.

“They’ve grown so much, they’ve matured so much,” fullback Kyle Juszczyk said. “In this offense, it means a lot to have a year under your belt. You let it soak in, and then you start up you’re not starting from square one. You can see they’re playing faster and more confident.”

Kinlaw had an ACL knee reconstruction in 2021 and has never been healthy enough to display the talent that made him the 14th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft as the man who would step in after DeForest Buckner was traded to Indianapolis.

For the first time, Kinlaw has had an entire offseason without missing time. Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek said Kinlaw’s performance do date has been one of the most gratifying things he’s seen since he came to the 49ers in 2018.

“Every year you’re hoping, and every year it’s just heartbreaking,” Shanahan said. “This is the first time he’s gone from February up to now with no setbacks. You’re really pulling for the kid.”

Players who missed practice because of injuries included tackle Jaylon Moore (knee bruise), left guard Aaron Banks (concussion protocol) and guard/center Jon Feliciano (shoulder strain).

Moore, Shanahan said, could miss a week but was walking without a limp two days after being helped from the field during practice.

Training camp lite

Think the 49ers might get after it on the practice field following an off day? Guess again. Players including Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams and Dre Greenlaw sat it out, while George Kittle went through drills and did not participate during team sessions.

Instead, the 49ers had a lighter day with fewer practice reps and will go at a higher intensity Friday.

The days of testing manhood during training camp are long gone, with research showing ramping up to contact keeps more players healthy.

“What I love is it’s driven by analytics,” Juszczyk said. “On the surface you think, ‘You had a break yesterday, so let’s get after it today.’ But what they’re finding is that’s when most injuries happen. We’re trying to be smart out here. We’re trying to train our bodies in the correct way. Our commitment to that has been pretty awesome.”

Winters makes his move

Sixth-round draft pick Dee Winters, a 5-foot-11, 227-pound linebacker out of TCU who was known for making big plays in college, came up with one Thursday on an interception of Trey Lance on a pass intended for Tay Martin.

On draft day, general manager John Lynch said linebackers coach Johnny Holland compared Winters’ skill set to that of Greenlaw. Holland didn’t back down from that statement when talking to reporters Wednesday.