5.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California, USGS says. ‘Rattled my house’

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake shook Northern California, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The 9-mile deep quake hit 7.4 miles from Fall River Mills at 10:24 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, according to the USGS.

More than 220 people from as far away as Redding and Chester reported feeling the tremor to the agency about 30 minutes after it struck.

“I’ve lived in California for 22 years now and I just felt my first earthquake,” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“A 5.1 #EARTHQUAKE just rattled my house in the mountains!!!” another person said.

“Another day, another earthquake in Northern California. It’s an odd feeling,” someone else said.

Fall River Mills is about 70 miles northeast of Redding.

What to know about earthquakes

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech. Quakes below 2.5 magnitude are seldom felt by most people.

Earthquakes’ sudden, rapid shaking can cause fires, tsunamis, landslides or avalanches. They can happen anywhere, but they’re most common in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Puerto Rico and Washington, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

If an earthquake strikes, it’s best to protect yourself right away. Here are tips from experts:

The best way to protect yourself during an earthquake is to drop, cover and hold on, officials say.

“Wherever you are, drop down to your hands and knees and hold onto something sturdy,” officials say. “If you’re using a wheelchair or walker with a seat, make sure your wheels are locked and remain seated until the shaking stops.”

Be sure to cover your head and neck with your arms, and crawl under a sturdy table if possible. If no shelter is available, crawl to an interior wall away from windows.

Once under a table, officials say you should hold on with one hand and be ready to move with it.

“There can be serious hazards after an earthquake, such as damage to the building, leaking gas and water lines, or downed power lines,” officials say. “Expect aftershocks to follow the main shock of an earthquake. Be ready to Drop, Cover, and Hold On if you feel an aftershock.”