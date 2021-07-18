5.1 earthquake strikes off Northern California coast

PETROLIA — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck off the Northern California coast late Saturday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake just before midnight was about 7.5 miles west of Petrolia in Humboldt County and 35 miles southwest of Eureka.

The depth was just over 18.5 miles.

The shaking could be felt as far south as San Francisco and as far east as beyond Yuba City, according to reports submitted to USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage.