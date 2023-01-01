5.4 earthquake hits Humboldt County area damaged in earlier quake

RIO DELL — A moderate New Year's Day earthquake rattled the region of Northern California where a stronger quake nearly two weeks ago killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said.

The earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck at 10:35 a.m. Sunday about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell, about 30 miles south of Eureka, in Humboldt County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A dispatcher with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from Sunday's shaker.

Rio Dell was the epicenter of a magnitude-6.4 earthquake on Dec. 20 that killed two people, injured more than a dozen others, shook homes off foundations, damaged water systems and knocked out power to thousands.

According to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office website, “there is no tsunami risk as a result of the earthquake. Community members are advised to be prepared to drop, cover, and hold on in the event of aftershocks.”

Authorities advised that as a precaution CalTrans has closed Highway 211 at Fernbridge Road to conduct safety inspections.

“There is no estimated time when the roadway will be reopened, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

For the latest CalTrans road conditions updates go to quickmap.dot.ca.gov or the CalTrans Quickmap app.

The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services will provide updates as more information becomes available, officials said.