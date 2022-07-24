5-acre vegetation fire in Cloverdale affects Highway 101 traffic

Firefighters were on the scene Sunday afternoon of a 5-acre vegetation fire in Cloverdale, authorities said.

The blaze, called the River Fire, was reported around 2:15 p.m. near Cloverdale River Park on McCray Road, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol has been requested for traffic control as smoke from the fire inundated parts of Highway 101 at the Citrus Fair Drive off-ramp.

Around 3 p.m., the CHP reported there was “thick smoke going across roadway.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-123.0110356&lat=38.82377919999999&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Around 3:30 p.m. it was reported that firefighters were getting close to containing the blaze.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, no official word on containment was immediately available.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Sonoma County Parks officials asked the public to avoid Cloverdale River Park, while fire crews worked to make sure the blaze was out.

No injuries were reported. No structures were threatened.

Cloverdale River Park is closed until further notice while Fire Crews mop up a vegetation fire within park boundaries. Please stay out of the area. — Sonoma County Parks (@SonomaParks) July 25, 2022

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.