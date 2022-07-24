5-acre vegetation fire in Cloverdale affects Highway 101 traffic
Firefighters were on the scene Sunday afternoon of a 5-acre vegetation fire in Cloverdale, authorities said.
The blaze, called the River Fire, was reported around 2:15 p.m. near Cloverdale River Park on McCray Road, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol has been requested for traffic control as smoke from the fire inundated parts of Highway 101 at the Citrus Fair Drive off-ramp.
Around 3 p.m., the CHP reported there was “thick smoke going across roadway.”
Around 3:30 p.m. it was reported that firefighters were getting close to containing the blaze.
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, no official word on containment was immediately available.
Shortly before 6 p.m., Sonoma County Parks officials asked the public to avoid Cloverdale River Park, while fire crews worked to make sure the blaze was out.
No injuries were reported. No structures were threatened.
You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.
Mya Constantino
Features reporter
Stories can inspire you, make you laugh, cry and sometimes, heal. I love a feature story that can encapsulate all of those things. I cover the interesting people that exist around us, art and music that move us and the hidden gems that make Sonoma County pretty cool. Let's explore those things together.
