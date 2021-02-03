5 children, 1 man killed in Oklahoma shooting

Five children and a man were killed and a woman was seriously injured after they were shot at a home in Muskogee, Oklahoma, early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers arrested a man at the scene. Police said they believe that the victims were a family and that the shootings were not random, but did not suggest a motive or identify the person taken into custody.

Police responded at 1:30 a.m. to a call about multiple people being shot at a house on Indiana Street in Muskogee, a city of about 40,000 people 50 miles southeast of Tulsa.

When they arrived, they found a man holding a firearm, Johnny Teehee, the chief of police, said in a statement.

An officer fired one shot with a rifle, missing the man as he ran from the scene. Police chased and apprehended him, Teehee said, and took the man to the county jail.

When officers went inside the home, they found one man and four small children who were dead, Teehee said. Another child was taken to a Tulsa hospital but died, and a woman was taken to a hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” police said.

The ages and identities of the children and the man and woman are not known yet, said Officer Lynn Hamlin, a police spokesperson.

“We’re very early in the investigation,” Hamlin said, describing the scene as “terrible.”

“We’re not used to this at all,” she said. “We just don’t have details yet of the why or what happened other than we have five small children who are deceased and one male.”