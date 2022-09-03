5 Freeway near Route fire in Castaic could slow Labor Day weekend travelers

Drivers continued to face delays and traffic Friday while part of the northbound 5 Freeway remained closed in Castaic. And it could last through Labor Day weekend.

Two northbound lanes north of Lake Hughes Road were still shut down just after noon Friday. The main reason for the closure, the Route Fire, continues to burn.

“It is about a 45-minute delay as of right now,” said Alisa Almanzan, a spokeswoman for Caltrans District 7.

The 5 Freeway is a very busy freeway because it is the most direct route from Southern California to Northern California, said Marc Bischoff, a Caltrans District 7 spokesman. A lot of truckers use it, as well as people heading out for vacation, he added.

He suggested finding an alternate route. Or, he said, “If you don’t need to make the trip, don’t.”

Even if the lanes reopen, he said the fire could be a distraction for drivers, as well, as people slow down to look at it.

The Route Fire, which started around noon Wednesday south of Castaic Lake, has devoured 5,208 acres, destroyed a home and an outside building and sent seven firefighters to the hospital briefly with heat-related injuries.

The fire was 37% contained by Friday morning, said Chris Thomas, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters don’t yet know the cause of the wildfire.

“We still have 550 structures we consider threatened,” Thomas said. However, there are no current evacuation orders, he added.