5 key moments from SSU President Judy Sakaki’s address to the Academic Senate

On Thursday, the Academic Senate advanced to the full faculty a no-confidence vote on Sakaki’s leadership, and student groups have marched in protest of Sakaki, calling for her resignation. Some students have vowed to boycott graduation ceremonies if she does not.

While Sakaki has kept a low profile, the revelations have dominated campus news and added to the scrutiny surrounding CSU’s handling of sexual harassment complaints.

After The Press Democrat obtained a copy of the email, he sent a follow-up statement stating that he had a hearing impairment that led him to stand close to people and apologizing for making anyone feel uncomfortable.

Several days after the initial Press Democrat report, McCallum sent a late-night email he said was intended for close friends and family, stating that Vollendorf leveled the accusations against him and Sakaki to cover for her poor job performance.

Sakaki has denied retaliation and McCallum has denied wrongdoing. She has also declined repeated interview requests.

The university had stated the $600,000 was paid by insurance, but later backtracked, saying about $250,000 of the sum came from campus funds drawn from student tuition, fees and other sources.

Since then, at least two university employees have stated that McCallum made them feel uncomfortable with inappropriate language, standing too close, and brushing their hair from their face in what was perceived as an unwelcome intimate gesture.

Vollendorf, who was provost at SSU from 2017 to June 2020, filed the retaliation claim with the CSU system in July 2021. Her claim accused Sakaki of retaliating against her in response to reports Vollendorf made of sexual harassment complaints by SSU female employees against McCallum.

The Press Democrat on April 13 was the first to report the California State University system paid former provost Lisa Vollendorf and her attorneys $600,000 in January to settle the retaliation claims.

Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki is embroiled in a scandal stemming from a $600,000 settlement paid to a former SSU provost who said she faced retaliation after relaying reports of alleged sexual harassment by the president’s estranged husband, lobbyist Patrick McCallum.

Sakaki, president of SSU since 2016, has denied the retaliation claims of former provost Lisa Vollendorf, while acknowledging she signed the settlement brokered by California State University to settle those claims.

She has apologized for controversy that has clouded the Rohnert Park campus but has refused to answer Press Democrat questions and declined interview requests, while keeping a lower profile on campus. She sat out the university’s annual showcase for prospective students April 23, where the college president typically gives opening remarks.

In a 17-minute video on Thursday she made an empathetic speech defending her tenure as SSU president, drawing on her 40-year career in higher education, her identity as a Japanese American woman and citing efforts to overhaul campus programs aimed to stamp out discrimination in all forms. Read a transcript of the speech here.

The video was played at the meeting of SSU’s Academic Senate immediately after it advanced a no-confidence vote in Sakaki’s leadership to the full faculty. The video was provided to The Press Democrat on Friday morning by Sakaki’s public relations representative, Larry Kamer.

Here are five key moments from Sakaki’s address:

She drew heavily on her personal story as the daughter of a Japanese American family forced into World War II internment camps, and as woman of color in academic leadership, to stress that she would not and has not allowed discrimination to happen on her watch.

“As a Japanese American woman, I have felt the sting of racial and gender bias and harassment my whole life. It continues to disappoint me that the very same people who accuse me of looking the other way, or covering up bad acts, have apparently given no thought to how deeply offensive I find this behavior because I have experienced it firsthand.”

She added later on, “I have chosen to speak from the heart today because I find so much of the current narrative to be so wrong and, in many cases, simply untrue.

I do not tolerate harassment or discrimination and reject the suggestion that I, unlike my male counterparts, should have my career on the line because of alleged actions of my spouse.

And I am so disappointed that this Senate, with whom I have worked well, and which includes so many friends and colleagues, has been put in the position of a no-confidence action.“

2. She said she took responsibility for “her role in this situation,” and pledged her commitment “to doing everything possible to learn the lessons and do everything possible to avoid a recurrence.”

But she contended the scandal has not eclipsed all that her administration has accomplished in the past nearly six years of her presidency at SSU. She ticked off a dozen or so initiatives and benchmarks that together “transformed this campus into a new cultural hub, a strong academic center, and have achieved successful outcomes for our students and their families.”

She added: “And we have done so much more….I have taken great pride in the work we have done together at SSU. But some continue to characterize my time here with only this recent crisis in mind.“

3. She said again she was not aware of the sexual harassment allegations against her husband and the resulting California State University investigation until after it was completed. She repeated she was not involved in the investigation and denied taking part in any retaliation against Vollendorf, the former provost.

“I was NOT informed about any allegations or about any investigation until about one year after the allegations and the investigation were conducted by the Chancellor’s Office. One year.

And even then, it was to learn that the investigation yielded no charges of wrongdoing.

If you know anything about how things work in the CSU system, you will know I had no role in the investigation, no role in its announcement, and did not put my finger on the proverbial scale.

Knowing the timing of events should make clear that I was in no position to retaliate against Lisa Vollendorf, nor would I even if I could. That is not who I am. The Chancellor’s investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing, no substantiation of her claims.“

4. She said her signature on the CSU settlement with Vollendorf did not amount to any endorsement of its validity and it was the path presented to her to avoid a lawsuit.

“I will take responsibility for my decision to add my signature but not for its content, the amount involved, or how it was paid.

Those decisions were out of my hands, made by the Chancellor’s Office and the Office of the General Counsel, and outside lawyers, none of whom represented me as an individual.

I was advised by CSU to sign it as a means of avoiding future litigation and I imagine anyone in my position would have done the same given this strong advice from his or her bosses and their lawyers.“

5. She pledged various efforts to bolster the university’s work combating harassment and discrimination, including a new restorative justice program and a newly formed president’s advisory committee, involving faculty, staff, students and administrators.

“I will double down on our Title IX efforts. I listened this week to brave student survivors who visited with me in my office and I felt their courage and pain through their tears. We have to do better. Given the hearts and minds and commitment we have at Sonoma State, there shouldn’t be a hint, a suggestion, a possibility of harassment or discrimination.

And she closed her remarks by touching again on her well-documented experience as a survivor of the 2017 Tubbs fire and how that trauma had forged an even closer bond with the campus, which she called “her home.”

“And so, while I lost every single one of my possessions in that fire and nearly lost my life, I walked away with my integrity, my character, my life’s memories, my ancestorial spirit and my quest to survive… to succeed. And this motivates me even more each and every day.

In tough times, I think and often speak about the symbolism of bamboo. Bamboo is an incredibly strong and versatile plant yet it is flexible and can bend. It has integrity and a strong core. It can withstand tough winds and is resilient. No matter what…bamboo can weather a storm and not break.“