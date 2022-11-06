Subscribe

5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California

EMILY ALPERT REYES, THE LOS ANGELES TIMES (TNS)
November 6, 2022, 2:38PM
LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours.

The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.

All five people inside them had died, McGrath said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

As of 9:15 a.m. local time, the roadway was still closed in both directions and there was no estimate for when it might reopen, the California Highway Patrol said. Cars were being redirected to use U.S. 101 as an alternate route.

