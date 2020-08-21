5 more Sonoma County residents die of coronavirus

Sonoma County disclosed five more deaths from complications of the coronavirus on Thursday, the same day public health workers found 79 new cases of the disease, county data showed.

The five fatalities brought the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county up to 70 and came a day after the county disclosed eight deaths, the largest single-day jump since the pandemic began in early March.

Details on the newest deaths were not available late Thursday night.

An unprecedented number of people in the county, 197, also tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The previous high daily total of new infections was reported last week, when 144 coronvirus tests came back positive.

Overall, there were 2,197 active cases in Sonoma County as of Wednesday night and 2,596 people had recovered from the coronavirus, the county data showed.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.