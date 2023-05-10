5 people, including a 16-year-old, injured in Bay Area shooting

Five people, including a 16-year-old, were hit by gunfire and seriously injured in Redwood City, a suburb of San Francisco, early Sunday, officials said.

Details on the shooting are sparse. The Redwood City Police Department said shots were fired on the 400 block of Redwood Avenue by an unidentified male suspect. He approached a group of people "who were drinking on the sidewalk" and "opened fire with a 9mm handgun," the department said.

Four men and the teenager were hit by gunfire, according to the police report. First responders rushed to the scene and took the five people to the hospital "with serious but not life threatening injuries," police said.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating the shooting and asking anyone with information to call the department at 650-780-7110.

Located on the Peninsula, Redwood City, a city of about 80,000 people, is about 20 miles south of San Francisco.