5 power failures in 2 weeks: West Sonoma County residents express mix of frustration, gratitude for PG&E

All of the failures were connected to vegetation affecting a line and triggering the wildfire prevention system Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 11, 2023, 7:09AM
Updated 25 minutes ago

Long-time residents in west county accept that there will be power outages.

Most have regimented ways of addressing, remedying or surviving the loss of power.

Gerry Schultz, who has lived in Occidental for 45 years, held onto her in-wall phone to get a few more hours of use after losing electricity.

Ellindale Wells, a 40-year resident, had a water tank installed on a hill for her house to have gravity-powered running water ― because losing electricity means losing access to well-water.

And David Young, a resident for about a decade, spent more than $10,000 to install a generator that automatically turns on when power turns off.

Still, while many are prepared, some have expressed frustration and even anger after a string of power failures late last month. According to Pacific Gas & Electric Co., those outages were triggered by vegetation touching power lines configured to power down in such cases — and equipped, as of June, with additional sensitivity measures.

Others are grateful the power supplier is sticking on the safe side to prevent fires.

The utility has attempted to lessen power failures by trimming back vegetation in areas and began an engineering study to see if the equipment is functioning properly.

However, some believe the situation requires further remedying in order to prevent another safety issue.

5 power failures, 2 weeks

From July 11 to July 26, power was unexpectedly wiped out five times to homes in the rural west Sonoma County, including in Occidental, Freestone, Camp Meeker and at times portions of Valley Ford.

Schultz has been surprised by the amount of failures and by the time and labor it has taken PG&E to locate the hazards and restore power.

“More than 2,000 customers are without power repeatedly this summer because (PG&E) can’t determine where (the fault occurred) unless they send the helicopters or ground crews or both,” Schultz said.

Similar to power failures that affected the Bennett Valley area throughout last year, the outages were the result of the implementation of Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings.

The wildfire prevention system, which was piloted in 2021 and officially rolled out in 2022, shuts off power within one-tenth of a second after something, like a tree or branch, strikes a line. The system was turned on in May and will remain on likely through November.

PG&E said the program has reduced ignitions on the lines by 68% in 2022 and decreased acres impacted by ignitions by 99%, compared to a 2018 to 2020 average.

The company recently scrapped its tree-trimming program ― called enhanced vegetation management ― in favor of these new power line settings, according to a Wall Street Journal article. The program was an add-on to routine vegetation management.

While the enhance safety settings proved to be effective, according to the utility, the program does come with unexpected power losses.

These power failures can sometimes stretch longer because the line can’t be re-energized until a PG&E team patrols every mile ― by foot, car or helicopter ― to clear hazards, said Megan McFarland, spokesperson for PG&E.

The line in west county is 178 miles — 161 of them overhead.

The recent failures ranged from 59 minutes for 42 customers to a full 24 hours, which blacked out power to more than 2,100 customers.

The first four outages were prompted by vegetation interference, McFarland said, but crews could not determine the cause for the final and longest failure.

McFarland said PG&E recognizes that losing power can be disruptive, but the process was put in place to keep customers safe.

“We want our customers to know that we understand how much the depend on electricity to live their daily lives and that it’s incredibly frustrating when the power goes out,” she said.

“EPSS is one of PG&E’s important wildfire prevention tools and it’s enabled on this line to prevent ignitions and keep customers and communities safe.”

Down conductor detection

An add-on to the company’s enhanced powerline safety was turned on in June to increase the sensitivity.

Called down conductor deduction, it has been implemented in 500 devices throughout PG&E’s service area.

David Meier, senior manager of PG&E customer emergency operations, said the company looked at the 32% of ignitions that were still started by company lines in 2022 and created the detector to help prevent those further sparks.

The additional sensor is able to identify lower-current fault detections, such as a dry tree branch barely touching a line, which can still cause an ignition but are not picked up by the current sensitivity settings, Meier said.

The catch is that the down conductor detector does not signal workers where lines are affected as the enhanced powerline safety settings do.

McFarland said the four failures caused by vegetation were caught by latter.

‘It’s a safety thing’

Schultz remembers during the 2017 Tubbs Fire when a firefighter looked her in the eyes and said, “You know this is all going to burn to the ground, don’t you?”

That moment and the experience of other recent wildfires have put into perspective the efforts that organizations and companies, such as PG&E, have put in place to mitigate fire starts and extensions, she said.

But the issue is not as much the power shutting off, while that does have obvious negative consequences, it’s the extensive time and effort now required to locate the cause.

It feels like PG&E didn’t complete its work on the system, she said.

“(PG&E) set up a very quick shut off, but never put in place the way to find out and determine quickly where that happened,” she said.

McFarland said the line providing power to Occidental is “saturated” in fault indicators, with hundreds spaced throughout. PG&E didn’t have an official count of how many.

Schultz added that crews fly low in helicopters and hover over the area, causing a loud commotion. Another Occidental neighbor reported the aircrafts have upset animals and livestock and rattled their windows and dishes.

Sandy DeVries-Troxel, an Occidental resident for 15 years, said the loss of power itself is unsafe, particularly when it prevents access to water and internet. Many residents in the area also rely on power for certain health resources.

“It’s not just an inconvenience,” she said. “It’s a safety thing. It really is.”

Young, the resident of 10 years, said he knows a few people in the area who have purchased expensive generators, including himself, because “you know that you cannot depend on the PG&E power being up.”

In response to the recent failures, PG&E trimmed back bushes, trees and other vegetation along the line. The company also is examining its equipment to see if it is functioning properly, McFarland said.

PG&E does not have any further or long-term plans for the line.

Young wishes PG&E would invest in a more long-term solution.

“It is well-intended but the lines are vulnerable,” he said. “Cutting back vegetation only works until it grows back.”

He said he believes the best solution would be burying the lines underground.

A similar proposition was made for lines in the Bennett Valley area during a town hall in January on continuing power failures there.

PG&E representatives said it wasn’t a possibility there with the cost being $3 million per mile and the community wasn’t a target for that work.

However, the company is working to bury 10,000 miles of power lines in coming years. By the end of 2023, about 2 miles are expected to be moved underground in Sonoma County, a portion of which is near Freestone.

Since the January meeting, company crews fixed a malfunctioning line recloser and installed 50 fault indicators for equipment affecting Bennett Valley. It also began adjusting sensitivity settings for all EPSS-affected lines per daily weather conditions.

Schultz said while she appreciates PG&E’s efforts, she will not be satisfied until the company figures out a better way to identify the hazards and restore power sooner.

DeVries-Troxel said it is good that PG&E conducted more vegetation management in west county but feels the utility is only reacting as things pop up.

“They are doing some things here and there,” she said. “They’re not being proactive about it.”

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.