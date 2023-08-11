Long-time residents in west county accept that there will be power outages.

Most have regimented ways of addressing, remedying or surviving the loss of power.

Gerry Schultz, who has lived in Occidental for 45 years, held onto her in-wall phone to get a few more hours of use after losing electricity.

Ellindale Wells, a 40-year resident, had a water tank installed on a hill for her house to have gravity-powered running water ― because losing electricity means losing access to well-water.

And David Young, a resident for about a decade, spent more than $10,000 to install a generator that automatically turns on when power turns off.

Still, while many are prepared, some have expressed frustration and even anger after a string of power failures late last month. According to Pacific Gas & Electric Co., those outages were triggered by vegetation touching power lines configured to power down in such cases — and equipped, as of June, with additional sensitivity measures.

Others are grateful the power supplier is sticking on the safe side to prevent fires.

The utility has attempted to lessen power failures by trimming back vegetation in areas and began an engineering study to see if the equipment is functioning properly.

However, some believe the situation requires further remedying in order to prevent another safety issue.

5 power failures, 2 weeks

From July 11 to July 26, power was unexpectedly wiped out five times to homes in the rural west Sonoma County, including in Occidental, Freestone, Camp Meeker and at times portions of Valley Ford.

Schultz has been surprised by the amount of failures and by the time and labor it has taken PG&E to locate the hazards and restore power.

“More than 2,000 customers are without power repeatedly this summer because (PG&E) can’t determine where (the fault occurred) unless they send the helicopters or ground crews or both,” Schultz said.

Similar to power failures that affected the Bennett Valley area throughout last year, the outages were the result of the implementation of Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings.

The wildfire prevention system, which was piloted in 2021 and officially rolled out in 2022, shuts off power within one-tenth of a second after something, like a tree or branch, strikes a line. The system was turned on in May and will remain on likely through November.

PG&E said the program has reduced ignitions on the lines by 68% in 2022 and decreased acres impacted by ignitions by 99%, compared to a 2018 to 2020 average.

The company recently scrapped its tree-trimming program ― called enhanced vegetation management ― in favor of these new power line settings, according to a Wall Street Journal article. The program was an add-on to routine vegetation management.

While the enhance safety settings proved to be effective, according to the utility, the program does come with unexpected power losses.

These power failures can sometimes stretch longer because the line can’t be re-energized until a PG&E team patrols every mile ― by foot, car or helicopter ― to clear hazards, said Megan McFarland, spokesperson for PG&E.

The line in west county is 178 miles — 161 of them overhead.

The recent failures ranged from 59 minutes for 42 customers to a full 24 hours, which blacked out power to more than 2,100 customers.

The first four outages were prompted by vegetation interference, McFarland said, but crews could not determine the cause for the final and longest failure.

McFarland said PG&E recognizes that losing power can be disruptive, but the process was put in place to keep customers safe.

“We want our customers to know that we understand how much the depend on electricity to live their daily lives and that it’s incredibly frustrating when the power goes out,” she said.

“EPSS is one of PG&E’s important wildfire prevention tools and it’s enabled on this line to prevent ignitions and keep customers and communities safe.”

Down conductor detection

An add-on to the company’s enhanced powerline safety was turned on in June to increase the sensitivity.

Called down conductor deduction, it has been implemented in 500 devices throughout PG&E’s service area.

David Meier, senior manager of PG&E customer emergency operations, said the company looked at the 32% of ignitions that were still started by company lines in 2022 and created the detector to help prevent those further sparks.

The additional sensor is able to identify lower-current fault detections, such as a dry tree branch barely touching a line, which can still cause an ignition but are not picked up by the current sensitivity settings, Meier said.