5 puppies die in Santa Rosa fire that destroys travel trailer, damages house

A travel trailer was destroyed, a neighboring home damaged and five puppies died in a fire Saturday afternoon in Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa firefighters dispatched an address on Rutledge Avenue in southeast Santa Rosa at about 1:20 p.m. found the trailer fully engulfed and flames licking at a secondary home on the property next door, said Battalion Chief Matt Gloeckner.

The blaze broke a window and reached part of the attic, he said.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire, limiting damage to the home to smoke damage except for the attic. The trailer, with five puppies inside, was a total loss. There were no other injuries.

The home and trailer were located between Pressley Street and Frazier Avenue, not far from the Sonoma County Fair golf course.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Gloeckner said.

