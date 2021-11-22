5 Sonoma County news stories you don’t want to miss this weekend

With the start of Thanksgiving week, we at The Press Democrat hope you and yours will have a joyous and relaxing holiday!

If you’ve been out and about this Sunday, getting ready for the fast-approaching festivities and haven’t had time to pay attention to the news it’s all good. I’m Marie McCain, one of The Press Democrat’s local news editors and we’ve been keeping tabs on the stories you’ll want to read this weekend.

From Sonoma County’s ongoing efforts to redraw new regional districts of representation, to the continuing investigation into last week’s death of a Santa Rosa man in police custody, to ways in which we can calm that “inside” noise, here are some of this weekend’s top stories:

Sonoma County must hit three COVID-19 benchmarks before health officials lift mask rules. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Sonoma County mask mandate could linger into new year: People in Sonoma County will likely be living under an indoor mask mandate at least into January.

County health staff have informed the Board of Supervisors that the county’s status on the three benchmarks that define local masking rules — low rates of coronavirus transmission and hospitalizations, and high rates of vaccination — are 0-for-3.

A new proposed map for Sonoma County’s five supervisorial districts would put all of Rohnert Park in District 5, which includes otherwise mostly rural and coastal areas. (County of Sonoma)

Sonoma County supervisors face looming redistricting deadline: Required by law once a decade to rebalance residents’ representation in Sonoma County’s five supervisorial districts, the most extensive, deepest and perhaps most consequential political redistricting process in county history is barreling headlong toward a deadline early next month.

Some involved in the process say it has been a rushed, incomplete and unsuccessful effort. Others contend the current process, which has focused on inclusion of groups that weren’t heard during previous efforts, has been a long time coming.

Sonoma County Sheriff's Office personnel investigate a scene on Peach Court in Santa Rosa after a man died in the custody of Santa Rosa police on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Nine Santa Rosa officers on paid leave amid in-custody death investigation: Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro has pledged transparency as the department conducts its own internal investigations into the in-custody death of a 40-year-old Santa Rosa man last week.

Eight Santa Rosa police officers and a sergeant who were involved in detaining Jordon Pas before he died in police custody early Thursday morning have been placed on paid administrative leave, officials said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death, which occurred after at least one officer shocked Pas with a stun gun as officers tried to detain him during a confrontation with authorities in a Roseland cul-de-sac.

Ella Wen, 16, was announced on Nov. 5 as Sonoma County’s new youth poet laureate by “California Poets in the Schools,” a nonprofit that amplifies young creative voices in California. (California Poets in the Schools)

Sonoma County's new youth poet laureate inspired by her grandfather, current events: California Poets in the Schools, a nonprofit that amplifies young creative voices in California, has named Ella Wen Sonoma County’s new youth poet laureate.

Wen was selected for the role Oct. 17 after a panel of poets and teachers across the county evaluated her application and three original poems.

“Poetry is expression,” said Wen, 16 and a sophomore at Maria Carrillo High School. “It’s a way to speak a volume that’s not attainable in day-to-day conversations. It speaks volumes for those that can’t.”

Soundscape artist Bernie Krause recently published a book, “The Power of Tranquility in a Very Noisy World,” to help people declutter the soundscapes in their home and work environments. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Hanging onto silence: North Bay experts’ advice for keeping calm in a noisy world: Although the past 21 months in isolation have somewhat quieted the lives of many people, it has amplified the sounds made by those in the wild kingdom.

Living on the edge of urban spaces, some have begun raising their voices — sometimes even within those previously off-limits areas, they are now being heard where they had previously been drowned out for decades.

That’s a good thing say some experts like bioacoustician Bernie Krause of Sonoma.

Having recorded more than 15,000 terrestrial and marine species in his career, Krause has long believed listening to this “animal orchestra” is the key to unlocking our own sense of calm, tranquility and contentment.

To send in a news tip email pdnews@pressdemocrat.com.