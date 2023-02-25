5 suspects arrested in Santa Rosa music studio burglary

Five suspects have been arrested following an investigation into a burglary earlier this month at a Santa Rosa music studio, police announced Friday.

The arrests capped off a three-week investigation that began Feb. 3 when the studio’s owner discovered more than $30,000 in instruments and equipment had been stolen, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The owner contacted investigators Feb. 17 after discovering some of the property was being sold online.

Through unspecified means, investigators traced the sales to Petaluma and arrested San Rafael resident Jarred Esquiro, 35, on suspicion of possessing stolen property, possessing a dagger and probation violation.

Investigators searched his home, in the 400 block of Mission Ave. in San Rafael, and recovered property that had been taken from the studio, police said.

On Tuesday, detectives searched a motel in the 3100 block of Cleveland Avenue in Santa Rosa where they found more property and two additional suspects, identified as Santa Rosa residents Corey Crabtree, 37, and Jeremiah Gasaiwai, 32.

Police said more stolen property, plus a shotgun and rifle, were discovered at Gasaiwai’s home on Mission Avenue.

Crabree was arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gasaiwai was arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of stolen property and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

The final suspects were arrested Wednesday when investigators searched a home in the 7700 block of Camino Colegio in Rohnert Park, where other property was recovered.

The suspects there were identified as Banessa Soto-Hernandez, 36, and Robert Sheehan II, 56, police said.

Soto-Hernandez is accused of burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of stolen property. Sheehan is accused of possessing stolen property, drugs and a gun.

