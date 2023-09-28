5 takeaways from another Trump-free Republican debate

As he sat in the spin room with Fox News host Sean Hannity after the second Republican debate Wednesday night, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis accurately summed up the spectacle he had just participated in.

“If I was at home watching that,” DeSantis said, “I would have changed the channel.”

The meandering and at times indecipherable debate seemed to validate former President Donald Trump’s decision to skip it. With only occasional exceptions, the Republicans onstage seemed content to bicker with one another. Most of them delivered the dominant front-runner only glancing blows and did little to upend the political reality that Trump is lapping all of his rivals — whose cumulative support in most national polls still doesn’t come close to the former president’s standing.

Here are five takeaways from 120 minutes of cross-talk, unanswered questions, prepackaged comebacks and nary a word mentioning the heavy favorite’s legal jeopardy.

Punches grazed Trump, but the status quo remains

The first time he spoke, DeSantis finally took on Trump in front of a national audience.

“Donald Trump is missing in action,” DeSantis said. “He should be on this stage tonight. He owes it to you to defend his record where they added $7.8 trillion to the debt. That set the stage for the inflation that we have now.”

Allies and some donors had long been itching for such forcefulness.

But by the end of the 120-minute slog of a debate, that line felt more like an aberration that blended into the background. The candidates mostly seemed to intentionally ignore Trump’s overwhelming lead — other than Chris Christie, who took an awkward stab at a nickname (“Donald Duck”).

In a memo to donors before the debate, a pro-Mike Pence super PAC had a blunt take: “This race needs to be shaken up, and soon.”

The race seemed barely stirred.

The 91 criminal counts Trump is charged with went unmentioned — both by the moderators and the candidates ostensibly running against him. And while the former president did sustain more criticism than in the first debate, the seven candidates onstage spent most of the night poking at one another, in what could feel like a pitched battle for second place.

Tim Scott hit Nikki Haley over curtains and a gas tax. Haley sideswiped DeSantis over fracking. Vivek Ramaswamy was hit over his past business ties to China. And he accused everyone of not knowing the Constitution. Christie tried to turn things back to Trump — suggesting at one point that he “be voted off the island.”

It all amounted to a muddy mess.

DeSantis offers a glimpse of what his supporters have wanted

DeSantis’ allies believed that his first debate performance, despite some criticism from the news media about a seeming lack of aggressiveness, was effective. And they wanted a repeat performance.

They largely got it. DeSantis made the most of the night’s lone question on abortion to criticize Trump for attacking Florida’s restrictive six-week abortion ban. He largely evaded a question about his past remarks about his state’s curriculum on slavery, in which he suggested some enslaved people were taught valuable skills.

At the outset, DeSantis seemed assertive and in command. Other than an extended back-and-forth with Haley, he mostly avoided shouting matches.

He also did his best to find spots to enter the discussion, after being largely ignored by the Fox Business moderators for much of the first hour. That enraged his advisers, but he ultimately ended up speaking more than anyone.

He found a way to push back on the moderators at the end, when one asked the candidates to write on whiteboards which candidate they would vote “off the island.” As most of them shook their heads, DeSantis said the question was “disrespectful,” letting everyone else move on.

But his only glancing mentions of Trump made it hard to imagine the governor suddenly closing what has become a yawning gap with the former president. And, moments after the debate ended, Chris LaCivita, a senior Trump adviser, issued a statement calling for the Republican National Committee to cancel further debates, suggesting that Trump felt at least no immediate pressure to join the debating fray.

Haley cemented her spot near center stage

Haley, whose solid performance at the first debate had ignited fresh interest from some major donors, appeared comfortable standing center stage. She took aim at DeSantis and fended off attacks from Scott, whom she first appointed to the Senate.

In between, she rattled off one of the evening’s more memorable lines — “every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber,” she snapped at Ramaswamy as he talked about why he joined TikTok.