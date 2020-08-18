5 takeaways from first night of the Democratic convention

In another profound way that the coronavirus pandemic has upended American life, the Democratic National Convention started with no convening. Instead, Democrats opted for the first virtual convention as the party begins the formal process of nominating Joe Biden as its candidate for president.

Five takeaways from Monday night:

MICHELLE OBAMA'S DOMINANT MOMENT

Michelle Obama, in an uncharacteristically pointed and political speech, said President Donald Trump is “simply in over his head,” as she forcefully made the case against his administration and tried to create a sense of urgency and energy for Joe Biden's candidacy.

As one of the most popular women in the world, the former first lady's words carried added weight and set a tone for a convention that will try to make the election a referendum on the president's character as much as his record.

Four years ago, she used her Democratic National Convention speaking slot to highlight a slogan that didn’t work, politically, for her party in 2016: “When they go low, we go high!”

She insisted that was still the right path, but said that did not mean she wasn't vigorously opposed to Trump. “Let’s be clear,” Obama said. “Going high does not mean putting on a smile and saying nice things when confronted by viciousness and cruelty.”

She then pivoted to a searing critique of Trump.

“Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” Obama said during her prerecorded 18-minute speech — more than twice as long as any other speaker had. “He has had more than enough time to prove he can do the job but he is simply in over his head.”

JOE BIDEN IS CASTING A WIDE NET

The first chunk of the convention’s primetime hour was dominated by a quartet of Republicans -- part of Democrats’ effort to emphasize the breadth of their party’s coalition, and implicitly contrast it with the narrower one Trump has built.

The four prominent former Republican officials all slammed Trump and praised Biden, hoping to speak to what the Biden campaign believes is a big swath of the electorate that remains uncomfortable with the president. Biden's ability to unite the country has been a centerpiece of his campaign, and on Monday night Democrats tried to show that by cramming as wide an ideological spectrum as possible into a single hour.

“This isn’t about Republican or Democrat. It’s about a person — a person decent enough, stable enough, strong enough to get our economy back on track,” former Environmental Protection Agency chief Christie Todd Whitman said. “Donald Trump isn’t that person. Joe Biden is.”

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich said he didn’t believe Biden would turn “sharp left.”

That open-door approach for Democrats is an implicit contrast with Trump, who is notorious for slamming any Republican who publicly criticizes him and whose convention next week is not likely to feature as wide an ideological range. It makes it harder to agree on a governing platform besides Don’t-Be-Trump. But Democrats are gambling on that being sufficient to win.

SANDERS, KLOBUCHAR LEAD DEMOCRATIC UNITY FRONT

Bernie Sanders spoke for the second time in four years as runner-up. But this one felt different.

In 2016, he led a surprising progressive insurgency. The palpable tensions between Sanders and nominee Hillary Clinton were on display even as Sanders nominated Clinton from the floor of the Philadelphia convention.

This time, Sanders delivered an unqualified endorsement of Joe Biden and a harsh indictment of Trump.

“At its most basic, this election is about preserving our democracy,” Sanders said, adding that “authoritarianism has taken root in this country” under Trump. “As long as I am here, I will work with progressives, with moderates and, yes, with conservatives to preserve this nation,” he said.

In another dig, Sanders said: “Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump golfs.”

He added a litany of policy examples of “how Joe will move us forward” to address the fundamental economic inequities that Sanders has railed against for decades.

As runner-up, Sanders got his own time slot Monday night. He followed a video montage of more than a dozen other Democratic primary contenders introduced by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. They all offered praise of Biden.

“Out of many, one,” Klobuchar said, translating the national motto “e pluribus unum.”

Together, it highlighted both Biden’s personal relationships in his own party and how much of a unifying force the desire to defeat Trump is for the Democratic Party in 2020.

VIRTUAL ENTHUSIASM ISN'T EASY

One of the most urgent questions heading into a virtual convention was whether the format could generate enthusiasm. The first impression, charitably, is that it remains a tall order.