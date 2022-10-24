5 takeaways from Newsom’s only debate this election, from gas prices to the White House

For the first and only time before the 2022 California gubernatorial election, Gov. Gavin Newsom faced off against his Republican challenger, state Sen. Brian Dahle, in a debate on Sunday.

Dahle, a Republican farmer from rural Lassen County, is vying to unseat Newsom, who is running for a second, four-year term as governor. Newsom was first elected to the state’s highest public office in November 2018 and handily won a Republican-led recall effort in September 2021. Dahle has served as a state legislator since 2012.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/mx_n3PPEKcw">Click here to view this embed</a>.

If you weren’t able to tune in for Sunday’s debate, here are five major takeaways:

Newsom 2024? No way, governor says.

In recent months Newsom fueled speculation that he wants to run for president in 2024 by buying advertisements criticizing GOP governors in their home states and challenging Florida Republican Gov. Ron Desantis to a debate.

Newsom in front of Dahle said he’s commited to serving all four years of a second-term if he’s reelected. That would make him California governor through 2026 — putting him out of contention for the 2024 national election if he served the entire term.

Newsom was asked by the moderator, KQED correspondent Marisa Lagos: “You’re asking voters for four more years. Do you commit to serving all four?”

His response: “Yes.”

But Newsom kept his eye on national politics throughout his debate with Dahle, digging GOP policies across the country. For instance, eight of the states with the highest murder rates are led by Republicans.

“We need to own up to those realities,” Newsom said. “We’ve put out strategies and plans, but I’m not going to use the tried and true strategies of the far right to scapegoat a reform that cannot directly be connected to the trends.”

Republicans in California, including Dahle, have criticized the governor for caring more about his prospects on the national stage than issues in the Golden State.

In his opening remarks at the debate, Dahle thanked the governor for taking time away from “his dream of being president of the United States and actually coming to California.”

On the hot seat over gas prices

High gas prices are expected to shape midterm elections across the United States, including in California.

Dahle said he would push to suspend the state’s 54-cent gas tax and sign off on hundreds of permits for new oil wells to lower prices at the pump.

Dahle called the proposed gas tax holiday the “fastest way you can actually help drive down inflation.” But when asked how he would ensure that the savings from a gas tax suspension would end up in the pockets of consumers, he failed to provide a clear answer.

“We’ll force the companies to make sure that the money goes to actually lowering the price at the pump,” he said.

Newsom blasted Dahle for his response, calling it a “talking point from the right.”

“We’ve seen other states that have moved with gas tax reductions and we haven’t seen the commensurate reduction because there is no guarantee,” Newsom said. “Everything he said is literally stripped and ripped from the talking points that big oil provides him and his colleagues.”

Newsom touted his new proposal to levy a windfall tax on oil companies that would be used to fund rebates for consumers. He also trumpeted a significant drop in gas prices since his administration ordered the state producing a cheaper winter blend product.

Newsom has not yet unveiled a detailed plan for the windfall tax but said he’s working with legislative leaders to “make sure we get it right.”

“We mean business, and we will be introducing the legislation very very shortly,” he said.

Newsom comes with the details

Throughout the debate, Dahle repeated a similar message that the governor was a smooth talker who failed to deliver real solutions to the state’s most pressing issues.

“The governor talks really slick and smooth about all these processes he’s doing,” Dahle said. “... What he’s done is throw money at every single issue — more than there’s ever been — and what are the results for California? High gas prices, inflation, homelessness on our streets, our schools failing our children and people are fleeing California.”

But Dahle often failed to provide listeners with specifics about how he would address the issues differently and what policies he would put in place.

Newsom hit back with detailed responses about the budget, legislation and policies.

“I blame you for not having one imaginative idea except for those that were promoted by Betsy DeVos,” Newsom said during a conversation about the state of California’s educational system, referencing former President Donald Trump’s secretary of education. “You’ve identified problems. We’ve identified solutions and strategies.”