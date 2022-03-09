Five takeaways from the fact-finder report on Cotati-Rohnert Park’s teacher pay dispute
For the more than 300 teachers in Cotati-Rohnert Park’s school district who are poised to strike Thursday, the publication of a key report last week proved all the more reason to move forward with their labor action.
The teachers, represented by Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association, have been locked in impasse with the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District since last fall over a protracted dispute about wage hikes.
The teachers want a higher set of annual raises over the next three years. District officials have said meeting teachers’ demands while giving equal raises to all school employees would force the district into a multimillion-dollar deficit as soon as next school year.
Since last late last week, however, much of the back-and-forth between the two sides has centered on a fact-finder report, handled by a state appointed neutral party. The report, published last Thursday, stemmed from a January hearing involving both sides and documents submitted by both sides over several weeks earlier this year, as well as teacher contracts ratified by other districts.
After the report came out, the teacher’s group and the district met once more Friday to try to arrive at an agreement. No deal was reached, and the union announced Monday it would strike Thursday.
So, what did the fact-finders’ report say about the wage dispute? Here are five key takeaways from the 45-page document:
1. Pay recommendations
The district and union remain at odds over whether the fact finder intended the 6% in the current year to be in the form of a salary increase or onetime bonus, which would cost the district less mone over time.
The district has offered half of that recommended 6% in the current year in the form of a onetime bonus, and the other 3% as an ongoing wage increase. The union is holding firm on demanding that the 6% be ongoing.
Union officials said Tuesday they had contacted the fact finder and he had affirmed his intention that those wage increases be ongoing, not bonuses.
2. Sonoma County is changing
Both the union and the school district pointed to other districts and their financial obligations to make their case for higher, or lower, wage increases in this new agreement.
The district made the case that its revenues are lower than neighboring districts, and therefore it is less able to offer comparable raises for its teachers. But the union made the argument that the district spends less than the state average on teacher compensation, while spending greater than average amounts on services such as consultants and attorneys.
3. The district provided incomplete financial data
Since the release of the fact finder’s report, the district has reviewed additional data showing the impacts of offering the recommended raises not only to teachers, but also to classified staff and administrators. If it were to offer the fact-finder’s recommendations to all its employees, the district would be in deficit spending by 2022-2023, officials said.
4. Increase pay for more experience
The fact finder recommended this change be implemented immediately.
5. Partial dissent from the district, union
The district maintains it cannot afford the pay raises recommended by the fact finder, while the union contends minimum pay for new teachers should shift to a higher level, of $60,000.
Read the entire fact-finder’s report here.
