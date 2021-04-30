5 takeaways from the outside review of police response to Black Lives Matters protests in Santa Rosa

A new report examining how the Santa Rosa Police Department handled last summer’s street protests states that officers fired four tactical projectiles designed to penetrate windows and walls during the largely peaceful demonstrations.

The report, published by City Hall, was carried out by the OIR Group, a Los Angeles-based consulting firm that specializes in law enforcement oversight. Here are five takeaways from the report:

— The less-lethal force tactics Santa Rosa police used on protesters were mostly in response to illegal actions, the report found.

— Unauthorized “barricade rounds” were launched by officers responding to the demonstrations, resulting in serious injuries to one man who was struck in the groin.

— The report identified systemic issues with the police department’s deployment of tear gas and less-lethal “impact rounds.”

— Officers used less force against protesters when they prioritized making arrests rather than using less-lethal munitions.

— Use-of-force violations led to formal discipline for several SRPD officers. They include two officers who fired the barricade rounds and a sergeant who was alerted of the unauthorized rounds but did not do enough to make sure they were removed from the field, the report said.

Read the report below:

Protest Report.pdf