5 takeaways from the Trump Jan. 6 documentary ‘Unprecedented’

WASHINGTON — The hotly anticipated documentary comprising hours of behind-the-scenes video of former President Donald Trump, his family and associates in the final days and aftermath of the 2020 election has already been reviewed by the congressional committee investigating the Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

Now, it’s available to the public.

“Unprecedented,” a three-part docuseries by British filmmaker Alex Holder, was released Sunday morning by Discovery+ and features new interviews with Trump and his children specifically about Jan. 6, and video from the president’s rally on the Ellipse just before his supporters stormed the Capitol. It provides greater definition to events already seared into the nation’s consciousness, showing viewers that Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, for all the surreptitiousness of his allies’ “Stop the Steal” efforts, occurred in plain sight — and began long before the morning of Jan. 6.

This device is unable to display framed content. Click here to view this embed.

Here are five takeaways from the film:

Trump unsurprisingly clings to the ‘big lie,’ is unapologetic about Jan. 6

In the final 15 minutes of the third episode, “The Kindling,” Holder asks Trump during an interview conducted before he left the White House to talk about the events of Jan. 6. Trump agreed, nodding brusquely. But his comments showed little remorse for the violence of the insurrection, besides calling it “a sad day.” Almost immediately, Trump snapped back to making excuses for those who stormed the Capitol, explaining away their behavior while ignoring his own role in encouraging them.

“The people went to Washington primarily because they were angry with an election that they think was rigged,” he said.

The clip comes just minutes after video showing Trump’s constant espousal of the lie that incited the “Stop the Steal” mob: his election night claims that, “Frankly, we did win this election”; the parroting of that claim by Trump’s attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani, his children, lawyers and allies in conservative media; Donald Trump Jr.'s emphatic claim to a crowd that his father would fight to overturn the election “to the death”; and Trump’s Jan. 6 speech imploring supporters to march to the Capitol, challenging Vice President Mike Pence to “do the right thing” and halt the certification of then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s electoral win.

“A very small portion, as you know, went down to the Capitol and then a very small portion of them went in,” Trump continued in the documentary, moments after video showing thousands of his supporters smashing windows, fighting with police and occupying the Capitol building. “But I will tell you, they were angry from the standpoint of what happened in the election and because they’re smart and they see and they saw what happened. And I believe that was a big part of what happened on Jan. 6.”

In what appears to be a later interview at Trump’s residence, Holder asked him what he learned from the 2020 election.

“I think I learned you have to be very untrusting,” he said. “I thought it would be a straight-up election and it wasn’t.”

Trump’s children Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric didn’t want to talk about Jan. 6

As Holder’s documentary kept a strong focus on which of Trump’s three eldest children are best equipped to inherit his political crown, sons Donald Jr. and Eric and daughter Ivanka — called the “favorite” of the siblings — had nothing but praise for their father throughout the film. But none of the president’s progeny mustered his bluster in defense of what happened Jan. 6.

In an interview with Holder at some point between election day and Jan. 6, 2021, Ivanka Trump claimed that her father was only interested in counting all the votes in the 2020 election — even though, as another commentator in the documentary points out, Trump’s lawyers actually worked to halt vote counts in the states where his lead had eroded as more ballots were processed.

“As the president has said, every single vote needs to be counted and needs to be heard. And he campaigned for the voiceless,” she said.

But in interviews after the Capitol insurrection, none of the Trump children who participated in the film had anything to say about it.

“Let’s skip the 6th,” Eric Trump said.

Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. appeared to have said even less — Holder inserted text over video of their interviews explaining that they also declined to discuss the events of that day.

Even Pence, who has since tiptoed away from Trump in what could be an effort to launch his own potential 2024 presidential bid, opted against talking about the insurrection that threatened his own safety as rioters chanted that they wanted to hang him for refusing to submit to the president’s pressure campaign.