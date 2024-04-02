The airfield has two runways, with only one, Runway 14/32, capable of handling large commercial aircraft. That runway also is the site of many of the airport’s current infrastructure problems.

In 2023, it served a total 641,178 passengers . Avelo’s new hub could bring even more.

Today, the airport offers service from three commercial airlines — Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and Avelo Airlines — with 15 nonstop destinations by May, as well as a newly renovated, $40 million terminal.

The U.S. Fourth Air Corps trained fighter groups and squadrons at the site from 1943 to 1946. After the war it resumed operations as a civil airfield and underwent some growth through the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s.

Constructed just before World War II on 339 acres outlying northwest Santa Rosa, the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport was initially used as a military airfield.

A four-month Press Democrat investigation found records showing employees at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County airport have been raising concerns about the deteriorating conditions of the main runway, staffing levels and other operational challenges.

The investigation included a review of hundreds of public documents including Federal Aviation Administration inspection reports, airport staff’s daily inspection reports, internal emails and an airport consultant’s report.

Here is what the investigation uncovered:

1. Operations specialists say airport management is not prioritizing staff and infrastructure needs to keep up with expansion

In February, Avelo Airlines announced its plans to set up a new hub at the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport, adding 50 new jobs, four new destinations and a home base for two Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft at the airport.

The addition could usher in one of the airport’s most significant growth spurts in its 85-year history and comes after the airport celebrated the completion of a $40 million terminal renovation project last year.

However, for more than a year, airport operations employees have been voicing concerns over the deteriorating conditions of the airport’s main runway, their need for additional safety staff and other potential hazards for airport traffic.

Photo taken by an airport operations specialist on Jan. 26, 2024 during a daily inspection of the northern end of the main runway at the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport. (County of Sonoma)

2. The south end of the airport’s main runway has sinking pavement and standing water

An electrical conduit encased in concrete running under the southern end of the main runway, numbered 14/32, is causing pavement to sink on either side. The depressions in the pavement have been collecting water from recent rainstorms and have also formed a “speed bump” on the runway. In internal emails, airport safety staff expressed concerns about the risk of aircraft hydroplaning.

A Netjets Bombardier Global 5000 hits a pool of standing water while taking off from Runway 32 in stormy weather at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport while heading to Gnoss Field in Marin County, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

The bump caused pilots to make “numerous reports” to the air traffic tower about hitting “something” during takeoff, Alexander Arndt, the FAA’s air traffic manager wrote in an email to airport officials last December.

Airport officials insist the runway is safe and say they are monitoring the issue while evaluating repair options.

3. A deteriorating storm drain pipe is causing runway asphalt to sink on the north end of the runway

The sinking asphalt has caused surface variation exceeding three inches, according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s annual inspection in January. The agency has given the airport until June 1 to fix it.

Sonoma County Airport: Photos taken December 2022 of the Main Runway Sink Hole

The county estimated repairs could begin in May once the area dries out from winter and spring rainstorms. The repairs are expected to take 16 hours, requiring the airport to temporarily close the runway overnight and will cost about $600,000.

4. Airport operations specialists struggle to meet federal emergency response times

During the FAA’s January inspection, fire and safety staff failed to meet the federally mandated three-minute response time during an emergency drill. The airport operations specialists passed on a second attempt. Last year, they also failed the first attempt, records show.

A consultant previously hired by the airport found the employees’ other duties take them so far from the fire building that it is “extremely difficult to almost impossible,” for them to meet the response time. Both the FAA inspector and the consultant recommended the employees have further training.

The union representing those employees, Service Employees International Union Local 1021, says the airport needs to hire more airport operations specialists to meet the growing demands of the airport. Their ranks, which number eight, including a recent hire, also have front-line responsibilities for airfield inspections and some security duties.

5. The airport has struggled to properly communicate runway conditions to pilots

The union claims that airport management is instructing employees to downplay the amount of standing water present on the main runway in communications to pilots.

Photo taken February 2024 of ponding water and the “speed bump” on Runway 32, the main airstrip at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. The speed bump is caused by sinking pavement due to a concrete-encased electrical conduit under the runway. Airport operations and safety staff first noticed ponding on the runway in December 2022. (Courtesy of SEIU 1021)

A review of internal emails revealed staff discussions about the issue.

“As soon as we put standing water into that report, the airlines want nothing to do with landing on that (runway). So, we backed off and called it ⅛ inch or less,” Chris Stinson, a senior airport operations specialist, wrote in his Jan. 6, 2023, email alerting airport management to problematic runway conditions. “In all reality, we have ½-inch of standing water between our aiming points and first set of parallel distance markers.”

Airport Manager Jon Stout rejected the union’s claim that airport management told staff to “falsify” communications.

Airport officials said the system used to report airfield conditions is complex and not always accurate.

