5 things to know about this weekend’s incoming storm

Another storm is set to arrive in Sonoma County Saturday afternoon, and a flash flood warning, high tide advisory and wind advisory already have been issued.

The heavy precipitation is caused by an atmospheric river, or a large stream of moisture coming from the Pacific Ocean. As a cold front interacts with warm air, it creates precipitation that acts as a fire hose pointed at the Bay Area, said Brayden Murdock, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Here are five things to know about the incoming storm and how Sonoma County residents can prepare for the next few days.

1.) Higher elevation areas will experience significantly more rain than the valleys in Sonoma County. The coastal hills and Mayacamas Mountains could see up to 10 inches of rain, while the valleys could experience 4 to 6.5 inches, Murdock said.

“This is a slow moving system, all things considered,” he said.

The heaviest rain will start in the north-most area of Sonoma County about 5 a.m. and will arrive in the East Bay around noon.

2.) With the heavy rain comes serious concerns for flash flooding, particularly for areas that were burned in the LNU Lightning Complex and Glass fires in 2020.

The weather service has issued a flash flood warning from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. Anywhere with concrete and low drainage also is a concern for flooding because water won’t be able to escape and absorb into the soil, Murdock said.

3.) The weather service also issued a wind advisory for the North Bay from 2 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Winds are expected to begin building early Sunday morning, particularly in the higher elevations, which could see gusts of up to 50 mph. In the valley areas, the gusts may reach as high as 40 mph, Murdock said.

4.) The atmospheric river will bring a change in ocean flow resulting in choppy conditions, sneaker waves and rip currents Sunday early morning through Tuesday morning, meteorologists warned.

There’s no high tide advisory in place yet. However, the National Weather Service is expecting hazardous ocean conditions in Sonoma County for west and northwest facing beaches.

5.) Heavy wind and rainfall could result in power outages as well, Murdock said.

“Take today as a good day to plan ahead, because this is going to be a wind event, a rain event and then choppy ocean as well,” he said.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company customers should prepare for possible outages around the corner, cautioned Deanna Contreras, spokesperson for the company, in a Tweet Saturday morning.

Residents, especially those in burn scar areas, can prepare for flash flooding by stocking up on sand bags, clearing debris from gutters and storm drains, and avoiding driving, Murdock said.

The City of Santa Rosa is providing free sand and bags to residents at the Municipal Services Center North located at 55 Stony Point Road.

In case of power outages, Murdock advised people to charge their phones and backup batteries, know where to get information from local emergency management and check emergency kit supplies.

“We want folks to stay weather aware and be as prepared as possible,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.