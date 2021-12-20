Subscribe

5-vehicle crash shuts westbound Highway 37 near Sonoma for more than an hour

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 20, 2021, 1:28PM

At least one person was injured Monday morning in a five-vehicle crash that shut westbound Highway 37 south of Sonoma for more than an hour, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at about 10:45 a.m. on Highway 37 just east of the intersection with Highway 121, according to the CHP.

A CHP helicopter landed on the road and airlifted one person with moderate injuries to a hospital, the CHP said.

The CHP did not have information early Monday afternoon about additional injuries from the crash, said Officer Darrel Horner. He said the reason for the collision was under investigation.

Authorities reopened the highway around 12:15 p.m.

