5 ways to help Dixie fire survivors

The Dixie fire is continuing to grow, destroying 1,180 structures and burning 604,511 acres as of Tuesday evening, according to Cal Fire.

With hundreds of homes burned in Plumas, Butte, Tehama and Lassen counties, several organizations have stepped in to help. Here are five ways to help survivors of the state’s single largest fire.

•The Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource Center has established a Dixie Fire Relief Fund on Amazon Custom Gift List, according to its Facebook Page. The items will be shipped to the center in Quincy and then distributed to fire survivors. To visit the list, go to https://amzn.to/3maEF8N.

• United Way of Northern California is providing assistance to survivors of several Northern California wildfires, including the Dixie fire. The organization is accepting monetary donations at norcalunitedway.org/wildfire-recovery-disaster.

• Salvation Army is accepting monetary donations at TSAWildfireRelief.org to help assist fire survivors with food and other necessities.

• The Almanor Foundation Wildfire Relief Fund is providing grants to organizations that assist Plumas County residents affected by wildfires, according to its website. To donate, visit https://almanorfoundation.com/donate.

The Red Cross Gold Country Region is assisting Northern California residents affected by the Dixie fire. Donations can be made online or to the chapter directly by writing a check to "American Red Cross" and mailing it to 1565 Exposition Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95815. For more information, visit https://rdcrss.org/2W0xdSD.