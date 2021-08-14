15-acre fire threatening structures in Mendocino County

Firefighters on the ground and in the air are fighting a 15-acre fire on Bell Springs Road and Foster Creek Road, 5 miles east of Leggett in Mendocino County.

A Cal Fire spokesperson said structures are being threatened by what is being called the Bell fire.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the fire at 12:43 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

