50 Acres Campground an annual motorsports haven for Sonoma Raceway crowd

They come from Windsor and Petaluma, from Sacramento and Gilroy, and from pretty much anywhere in the West where loud engines and aggressive racing are appreciated.

Every year, hundreds of people descend upon 50 Acres Campground, just across Highway 121 from Sonoma Raceway, to soak up the atmosphere of the annual Toyota/Save Mart 350 — an ambiance steeped in gasoline fumes, barbecue sauce and Jose Cuervo.

With a capacity of around 2,000 people, it is said that 50 Acres becomes the 13th largest town in Sonoma County during NASCAR weekend.

It wasn’t in 2020, though. The COVID-19 pandemic struck the big event from the raceway’s calendar that year, an economic hit to the track and to the surrounding community, which has come to depend on the millions of dollars stock car fans and sponsors spend at local restaurants, hotels and wineries during the four-day bash.

The race and the campground were back last year, but Sonoma Raceway was forced to limit attendance to about 15,000 spectators because of public health restrictions. The scene at 50 Acres was a bit subdued.

This year, it’s back with a roar.

There are families that have been camping together here for a generation, and groups of far-flung friends who rely on the NASCAR race to renew bonds. And as Press Democrat photographer Kent Porter captures here, a lot of revelers who defy easy categorization.