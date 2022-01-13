Growing number of residents test positive for COVID-19 at largest Sonoma County homeless shelters

Close to 50 residents at the largest Sonoma County homeless shelters have now tested positive for COVID-19, shelter operators confirmed Wednesday.

Amid a heavy local surge of infections fueled by the extremely contagious omicron variant, outbreaks have hit at least six shelters accounting for well over half of the some 900 beds normally available in the county.

At the COTS Mary Isaak Center Emergency Shelter in Petaluma, about 20 of 56 residents have tested positive. Two have been hospitalized but both have been released or are about to be released from care, according to shelter services manager Robin Phoenix.

Until last week, shelter residents who returned a positive test had been taken to a county-run site at the Holiday Inn in Windsor to isolate. But nearly all of the 34 rooms the county is renting at the hotel are now occupied.

Phoenix said COTS staff are now doing what they can to keep infected residents apart from others.

“We need some help from the county for our unhoused folks so there’s a safe place for them to isolate,” said shelter director Robin Phoenix.

County officials said last week they were unable to increase capacity for those needing to isolate. On Wednesday, a county spokesperson was unable to immediately say whether officials had plans to add more rooms.

While omicron is proving to be less virulent than the delta variant, which had until late last year been the dominant strain of the virus, it remains a significant threat to many homeless people, who often have underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to serious illness. That risk is even higher for those who are unvaccinated.

The virus also is more likely to spread in group living settings such as homeless shelters, nursing homes and jails. Authorities last week confirmed an outbreak at the Sonoma County Jail that triggered the lockdown of over 200 inmates.

At Samuel Jones Hall in Santa Rosa, the largest shelter in the county that experienced a massive outbreak last year, just six of 125 residents have tested positive, according to Jennielynn Holmes, head of homelessness programs at Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa, which runs the shelter.

Holmes said 16 of 110 residents at the nonprofit’s Family Support Center were also infected. No one at either shelter has been hospitalized.

Residents needing to isolate have been taken to the county care site or are staying in separate rooms from the rest of the shelter population.

Meanwhile, about a dozen of the roughly 120 residents staying at the Redwood Gospel Mission’s three currently open shelters have tested positive. None have been hospitalized.

All six of the shelters had paused taking in new residents while the outbreaks were ongoing.

But after opening its own temporary isolation site in West County this week, Redwood Gospel Mission began accepting intakes.

“We realized our protocols are really good on the front end, and everybody’s tested at intake,” said Jeff Gilman, the nonprofit’s executive director. “And now that we’ve developed an alternative place for people to go, we just determined we wanted to be there for the people in need, especially in this horrible winter season.”

