One of Lake Tahoe's longest-serving grocery stores is set to close permanently in October.

The Save Mart at 100 River Road in Tahoe City has been forced to close after the landlord chose not to renew the lease, the company said in a statement.

"Despite our best efforts, the property landlord of the Save Mart store in Tahoe City has chosen not to renew our lease, forcing the store to vacate. We have proudly served the Tahoe City community for more than 50 years and are deeply disappointed in this decision," the company told SFGATE over email. "Tahoe City Save Mart associates will be offered job opportunities at other stores at The Save Mart Companies. We are actively exploring other locations so that we can continue to serve the Tahoe City community."

Since opening its first store in 1952 in Modesto, the company now has approximately 200 stores in California and Nevada. In 2007, Save Mart bought the Bay Area grocery chain Lucky.

The Tahoe City store will close on Oct. 18, leaving one Save Mart in the area, on Deerfield Drive in Truckee. The closure marks the second longstanding grocery store to close around the lake this year after the Raley's in Heavenly Village shuttered in February.