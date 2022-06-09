50,000 NASCAR fans expected at Sonoma Raceway this weekend. Here's what you need to know

A three-day NASCAR event this weekend is expected to bring approximately 50,000 people to the Sonoma Raceway.

Because the race was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and had a limited audience last year, this year’s event is expected to attract sizable crowds throughout the weekend, with the facility reaching full capacity for the main event, Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race.

Here’s some information on tickets and guidelines for a smoother race-day experience.

Tickets and seating information

Sonoma Raceway is still selling digital tickets for some events, which can be found at am.ticketmaster.com/sonoma.

A NASCAR Weekend Pass, which gains access to all three days, costs between $95 to $180 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.

Seats for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 are sold-out.

Saturday tickets for the DoorDash 250 and the General Tire 200 are still available and cost $40 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

Friday tickets cost $30 for adults and are free for kids 12 and under. They gain access to see the ARCA Menards series, NASCAR Trucks and Cup Series Haulers enter the racetrack to practice.

A full schedule for the race can be found at bit.ly/3NtYAud.

A seating guide for first-time fans can be found at bit.ly/3zrN5iL.

To purchase ADA seating tickets, call 800-870-7223.

Transportation/parking

Those in the area around Sears Point and the raceway on highways 37 and 121 can expect traffic delays and heavy traffic over the weekend, said Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Juan Valencia.

General parking is free at Sonoma Raceway. Premium parking is sold-out.

To avoid heavy traffic and parking chaos, Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit offers train rides to the Novato downtown station, where you can use a ride-share app, such as Uber or Lyft, to get to the raceway, which is approximately 10.6 miles away.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office will have additional law enforcement personnel at the NASCAR event, Valencia said.

COVID-19 Precautions

Sonoma Raceway does not require proof of vaccination or require a negative COVID-19 test to attend.

Entertainment

American country-rock singer-songwriter Brantley Gilbert will perform before the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Cup Series race at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Country music artist Chris Lane will perform at a post-race concert at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Driver appearances for an up-close view of the racers will be held throughout the weekend. The schedule can be found at bit.ly/3H5cOiC.

A Patriots Jet Team Air Show will begin at noon Sunday.

Other special guests, DJ sets and performances throughout the weekend can be found at the Trackside Live stage located behind the Main Grandstands. The full schedule can be found at bit.ly/3x9XOvi.

What is there for the kids to do?

A Kids Zone can be found in the Turn 10 Midway for activities, a free gift and photos in a real race car and with Burnin’ Bovine, a 5-foot tall, 300-pound race-car driving cow statue.

Also on the Turn 10 Midway is the Sonoma Raceway Ferris wheel, which will be free to ride all weekend.

What am I allowed to bring?

A maximum of two bags per person are permitted through the ticket gates.

Clear bags are recommended but not required.

Fans are encouraged to bring their personal items in see-through bags no larger than 18-by-18-by-14 inches.

Fans are permitted to bring items in non-clear bags such as backpacks or tote bags as long as those bags are no larger than 18-by-18-by-14 inches.

Soft-sided coolers that do not exceed 14-by-14-by-14 are permitted.

All bags will be inspected at the entryway.

People with clear bags will gain gate access more quickly via the clear-bag express line.

What am I not allowed to bring?

Aerosol cans (with the exception of sunscreen, sun block, hand sanitizer, and bug spray)

Alcohol

Bottles/glass containers/cans

Displays of the confederate flag

Drones

Dry ice

Foam or hard-sided coolers regardless of size

Fireworks/sky lanterns

Frisbees, balloons or any other projectile

Inline skates, skateboards, bicycles, hover boards and wagons

Laser pointers, noise makers and air horns

Lawn chairs and stadium-type seats with legs (all cushions must sit flat against your seat)

Selfie sticks, tripods or monopods (solid or collapsible)

Umbrellas in seating areas

Weapons, including but not limited to, guns, knives, stun guns and pepper spray

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.