5,300 PG&E customers in Santa Rosa lose power

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 4, 2021, 5:32PM
Two outages caused about 5,300 PG&E customers to lose power and several streetlights to go out in northern Santa Rosa Tuesday at about 4 p.m.

The outages occurred about one minute apart, said PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras. Crews were able to locate the fault on a circuit that runs on both sides of Highway 101, starting west of Russell Avenue.

Contreras said 2,600 customers had their power restored by 4:30 p.m., but the other 2,700 would not all have their power restored until about 7 p.m.

“Our estimated restoration time is 7 p.m. for everybody, but some people will have their power restored before then,” she said.

This story will be updated.

