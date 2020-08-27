54% of San Francisco storefronts have closed due to COVID-19, chamber of commerce study says

San Francisco continues to suffer business losses according to a KPIX report that states more than half of all of the city's storefronts have closed down due to COVID-19.

The report cites a new survey by the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce.

"The survey showed only 46 percent of storefront businesses in San Francisco that were open at the beginning of the pandemic are still operating," Jay Cheng, a spokesman of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, told KPIX. Cheng said that means 1,200 stores are open and 1,300 have closed.

The data used in the survey was collected with the help of credit card companies to determine how well businesses were doing and which ones are struggling.

Cheng also said the current city's unemployment claims are reaching 193,000, which is four times higher than the number during the Great Recession in 2008.

"And what's really unique is that during the Great Recession, we knew what we had to do to get people back to work. We had to fix the housing market, we had to get consumer confidence back up. Get people rehiring. Now, most of these 193,000 unemployment claims are unemployed because of the pandemic, Cheng told KPIX. "Until we get the public health crisis under control, we can't get these folks back to work."

