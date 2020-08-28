6 feet may not be enough to protect against coronavirus, experts warn

Public health experts are reevaluating guidelines for safe social distancing amid growing evidence that the novel coronavirus can travel farther than six feet under some conditions.

A team of infectious-disease experts argues in a new analysis, published this week in the journal BMJ, that six-feet protocols are too rigid and are based on outmoded science and observations of different viruses. Other researchers say six feet is a start - but only a start - warning that more space is almost always better, especially in poorly ventilated areas indoors.

Factors such air circulation, ventilation, exposure time, crowd density, whether people are wearing face masks, and whether they are silent, speaking, shouting or singing should be part of assessing whether six feet is sufficient, experts say.

"I think six feet is a fine number, but we need to convey that this is a starting point," said Linsey Marr, a Virginia Tech civil and environmental engineering professor who has studied airborne viruses and was not involved with the BMJ report. "Beyond six feet doesn't mean there's zero risk."

The conventional wisdom behind six-foot separations originated from research by a German biologist, Carl Flügge, who in the late 1800s suggested that was as far as microbe-containing droplets could travel. His hypothesis missed farther-flung particles invisible to the naked eye - in particular, the tiny gobs of bodily fluid and virus that float on the air as aerosols.

If the novel coronavirus can float in the air as a vapor, earlier assumptions of its range are inadequate. Airborne transmission is still not conclusively proved, but a growing number of experts see persuasive evidence in super-spreading events that have transmitted the virus to people scores of feet away from the infection source.

"Distance alone will never solve the aerosol problem. If you are in the same room, you can get infected," said University of Colorado aerosol expert Jose-Luis Jimenez. The infection reached a person 45 feet away at a March choir practice in Washington state, where a singer spread the coronavirus to 52 people.

"Outdoors, distanced and with well-fitted masks," Jimenez said, "is the only thing close to a silver bullet."

Yet six feet, and sometimes less, remains the default guide. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines social distancing as "at least six feet (about two arms' length) from other people who are not from your household in both indoor and outdoor spaces." The World Health Organization has recommended at least one meter, or three feet. Some countries in Europe set social distances at 1 1/2 meters, almost five feet; others at two meters, or 6 1/2 feet.

The United Kingdom earlier in the pandemic implemented a two-meter mandate for diners and drinkers. Under pressure from pubs that feared this rule would limit patrons to unprofitably low numbers, Prime Minister Boris Johnson in July compressed that to a "one-meter-plus" separation.

Because U.S. public health officials have so frequently recommended six-foot separations, the measurements have been mistaken for goal lines beyond which exists total safety. But that does not reflect how this virus spreads, numerous researchers said.

Another key factor is the motion of the air. "It becomes very important to not think just about a fixed distance. It's very important to think about the air flow," said Lydia Bourouiba, an author of the BMJ report who studies the fluid dynamics of infectious disease at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

One helpful analogy is the cloud from a cigarette smoker. "As you move farther away, you're exposed to less because it becomes more diluted," Marr said. "The smoke doesn't stop, though, at six feet."

Bourouiba and her colleagues created a chart to delineate low-, medium- and high-risk scenarios. Jimenez and other experts unaffiliated with the report welcomed the table as a valuable tool to assess surroundings.

The chart was made to empower people "to evaluate relative risk in a way that is more subtle than just a one-rule-hammers-it-all," Bourouiba said. Six feet is "not enough protection" in some environments, she said. On the other hand, rigid adherence to that in relatively safe situations "creates, in some sense, more strains." For example, she said, "it's not the end of the world" if people are a little closer in the lowest-risk settings.

What might those scenarios look like? "If you're outside, it's very well-vented, it's completely open air, there are no stagnation points in the airflow and people are wearing masks," Bourouiba said. Even in those situations, she suggested keeping encounters brief and avoiding groups of people who are packed tightly together.